Michaels of Oregon Partners with Phillips Environmental to Distribute the PETT® System

OREGON CITY, OR - Michaels of Oregon today announced a partnership with Montana based Phillips Environmental that gives the company exclusive distribution rights to market and sell the PETT® (Portable Environmental Toilet) compact dry toilet system to the law enforcement and outdoor (camping and hunting) markets.

The PETT System features a briefcase-size portable toilet with folding tripod legs, a 6'6" PUP™ tent for privacy and 15 WAG® (Waste Alleviation & Gelling) bags that contain a bio-active, non-toxic gelling powder called Pooh-Powder™. The complete system fits into the included TOTE™ backpack for easy transport.

The backbone of the PETT system, Pooh-Powder in each WAG bag gels the waste, neutralizes odors, initiates the decay process and accelerates decomposition. The puncture-resistant and biodegradable WAG bags are equipped with a zip-locking feature to safely transport and dispose of waste and may be used independently of the PETT system.

“We are very excited to partner with Phillips Environmental,” said Dennis Pixton, CEO of Michaels of Oregon. “The PETT System will allow hunters and campers to trek further into the wilderness, law enforcement officials to better manage inmates and military personnel to pack and dispose of waste more easily, all while taking great strides to protect individual sanitation and the environment. This product truly leaves no trace behind.”

