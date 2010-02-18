More than 85 agencies purchase Spillman in fourth quarter

Agencies use software to identify crime trends, improve response times

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Twenty-five public safety agencies purchased Spillman software for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2009, bringing the total number of Spillman customers to more than 800 public safety agencies in 36 states across the nation. Sixty-two agencies expanded existing Spillman systems.

Several agencies purchased Spillman’s CompStat Dashboard module, allowing personnel to easily identify trends and patterns using information in the Spillman database. Agencies like the Conroe Police Department in Texas and the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin can use the software to view agency statistics and monitor changes in crime, quality-of-life, and traffic accidents.

Other agencies purchased modules in Spillman’s Mobile solution. Using Spillman’s Driver License Scanning module, agencies like the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada can scan a driver license bar code and use the data to efficiently conduct database searches and complete field reports. With Spillman’s Automated Field Reporting modules, agencies have the ability to quickly complete routine forms from a patrol vehicle.

Agencies also purchased Spillman’s AVL Mapping module, allowing a quick view of the location of all police units on an electronic map in real time. The software also enables agencies to improve response times by dispatching the unit closest to the call.

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 800 police departments, sheriff’s offices, communications centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including CAD, RMS, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Crime Analysis & CompStat, JMS, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources.

