National Security Higher Education Advisory Board Holds February Meeting

For Immediate Release

February 4, 2009 Washington D.C.

FBI National Press Office

(202) 324-3691

The National Security Higher Education Advisory Board (NSHEAB), comprised of 19 university presidents and chancellors, met today at FBI Headquarters. Created in 2005 by FBI Director Robert S. Mueller, III, the NSHEAB meets regularly to discuss national security matters that intersect with higher education.

Following welcome remarks by FBI Deputy Director John S. Pistole; The Pennsylvania State University President Graham Spanier, NSHEAB Chairman; and Assistant Director Daniel Lee Cloyd, FBI Counterintelligence Division, Director Mueller addressed the group regarding current threats, the FBI’s priorities, and the importance of partnerships, especially those with the academic community. Members also received a briefing on deemed exports by Dr. Susan Wyatt Sedwick, Associate Vice President for Research and Director of the Office of Sponsored Projects, The University of Texas at Austin.

Special Agent Kevin Gounaud, FBI Washington Field Office, and Assistant United States Attorney William Mackie, Eastern District of Tennessee presented a case study on Dr. Reece Roth, a former University of Tennessee professor convicted of violating export control laws. Attendees also received a briefing on animal rights extremism and environmental extremism from the Domestic Terrorism Analysis Unit, Directorate of Intelligence. The meeting concluded with a panel discussion on issues affecting academic overseas travel.

“ U.S. universities conduct billions of dollars worth of research and development on their campuses, which means universities play a key role in our national security effort. Through the NSHEAB, we are able to provide a forum for open, direct dialogue between the FBI, other government agencies, and higher education to address areas that could potentially be exploited by other countries,” said Deputy Director Pistole.

The Board is scheduled to meet again in June 2009.