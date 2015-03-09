In 2015 the Spirit of Blue Foundation is partnering with The Dunkin’ Donuts & Baskin-Robbins Community Foundation’s to create a Safety Grant Initiative focused on the enhancement of officer safety in the New England States. Thanks to a very generous donation from the New England Chapter of the DDBRCF, this initiative will focus on safety equipment and training to 17 targeted communities throughout New England (located in CT, MA, ME, NH, NY and RI).

PROGRAM DETAILS

In order to qualify, agencies must be located within 15-20 miles of a target community’s geographic center (see list below)

Grants will be extended to one (1) law enforcement agency in each of the 17 target communities

Agencies will be awarded grants for one or more of the following categories: Ballistic Protection, Medical Supplies, Training Programs, Traffic Awareness, Sensory Protection, Lethal Force, Less-Lethal Force, Acquisition, Illumination, Firearms Accessories, Operational Gear, Communication Solutions, Footwear/Apparel, Intelligence Gathering and Storage/Security

Grants will vary in value, between $3,000 - $6,000, to reflect:

Disparate size of population and size of the agencies serving the specified communities



Level of current financial resources and respective unfunded safety needs APPLICATION PROCESS Agencies wishing to apply directly for one of the New England Safety Grant Initiative grants should enroll via the Grant Eligibility form and include “New England” in the Additional Information field.