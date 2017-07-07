New Mid-Year Report on 2017 Law Enforcement Officer Fatalities to be Released July 13

Preliminary data shows a concerning 30 percent increase in officer fatalities. Expert available for live or taped interviews.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund will issue a new Mid-Year Fatality Report on Thursday, July 13, 2017, which will detail preliminary mid-year data related to law enforcement officer fatalities in 2017.

As of June 30, 2017, sixty-five officers have been killed in the line of duty. Of these, 26 officers were killed in traffic-related incidents, 23 officers were killed in firearms-related incidents, and 16 officers died due to job-related illnesses and other causes.

These are among the many findings in the Mid-Year Fatality Report on law enforcement officer deaths for 2017 that will be released on Thursday, July 13, 2017.

WHAT: Law Enforcement Officer Fatality Report providing preliminary officer fatality mid-year data for 2017 (through June 30, 2017). The report will be available online at www.LawMemorial.org/FatalitiesReport

Thursday, July 13, 2017 WHO: Craig W. Floyd, Memorial Fund President & CEO is available for live or taped interviews to discuss the report and provide insight.

To schedule an interview, contact Steve Groeninger, Senior Director of Communications & Marketing, at (202) 737-7135, or via email at steve@nleomf.org

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

