Officer Survival Pioneer Chuck Remsberg Joins PoliceOne.com Team

San Francisco, CA —December 2, 2004—PoliceOne.com announces that Chuck Remsberg, a prominent pioneer in the area of officer safety and survival, has joined the organization as an expert contributor. Remsberg, co-founder of Calibre Press, Inc., an organization that he directed from 1979 to 1999, will be the author of a monthly column titled, 10-8: Life on the Line.

Remsberg, who currently serves on the National Advisory Board of the Force Science Research Center, is the author of three award-winning textbooks: Street Survival, The Tactical Edge, and Tactics for Criminal Patrol, which focus on tactics by which officers can protect themselves physically, legally, and emotionally when dealing with high-risk situations. Two of these books, which continue to be widely used in law enforcement training academies and criminal justice classes nationwide, have been cited before the U.S. Supreme Court as representing the standard by which modern, responsible law enforcement training should be judged. Remsberg also served as the Associate Producer for numerous award-winning law enforcement training videos including Surviving Edged Weapons, Deadly Force Decisions I & II, Hostage Officer Survival and Ultimate Survivors, which are believed to be the best-selling training videos ever produced for law enforcement.

Additionally, Remsberg co-founded and co-produced “Street Survival” Seminar, which trained scores of officers nationwide as well as the Street Survival Newsline, an e-newsletter that had more than 65,000 officer subscribers from agencies in 28 countries.

His nearly three decades of work to further officer safety and survival awareness earned him the prestigious O.W. Wilson Award for outstanding contributions to law enforcement from the American Criminal Justice Association and the American Police Hall of Fame Honor Award for distinguished achievement in public service.

“Chuck comes with a rare and impressive understanding of the complex needs and concerns of law enforcement officers that only decades of involvement in their professional lives can bring,” says Police1 CEO Alexander S. Ford. “We look forward to working with Chuck and to helping to disseminate his valuable expertise to all police professionals across the country.”

Remsberg’s Police1 column will debut in early December launching with an insider interview with a Lieutenant who recently found himself engaged in an off-duty confrontation with a gunman who killed two and injured several others at a Wisconsin hotel. Included in the report will be crucial off-duty survival tips officers should immediately implement. This will be followed by an in-depth report on how officers can protect themselves and their families when off duty.

