Padcom Fulfills Mobile Data Needs of Businesses with Three Flexible Packages of TotalRoam

Bethlehem, PA, Dec. 10, 2003 Padcom, Inc., an established leader in mobile virtual network solutions for enterprises, announced today the creation of three flexible packages of its patented TotalRoam® mobile data management solution. Through these three packages TotalRoam® MCS(TM), TotalRoam® MVN(TM), and TotalRoam® Connect(TM) Padcom® delivers a full range of options for customers who require entire wireless data management solutions or separate elements to enhance their current system.

“Padcom® recognizes that clients value different aspects of TotalRoam’s® broad functionality depending on their size, industry, and network configuration,” explained Scott Stone, SVP of Marketing & Sales with Padcom®. “We’ve created optimal value for all of our clients by offering three tiers of service. Businesses can implement exactly what they need without adding unnecessary elements or incurring extra costs.”

The patented TotalRoam® platform is a comprehensive mobile data solution that provides the advantages of a virtual private network (VPN) complimented by a robust, multiple network roaming feature. TotalRoam’s® unique, multiple, active network roaming allows enterprises to transparently share information across dissimilar networks. Other TotalRoam® benefits include: user-determined network prioritization, static IP addressing, effortless connections with AutoReconnect, advanced, end-to-end security, and reduced network load. All three solution packages provide users with the TotalRoam® functionality of static IP addressing, FIPS 140-2 certified encryption, and compression. The TotalRoam® MCS(TM) and TotalRoam® MVN(TM) packages also offer a mobile router feature, enabling users to route data between peripheral IP devices.

TotalRoam® MCS(TM) helps enterprises seeking a fully managed, multiple active network roaming solution. The unique benefits of TotalRoam® MCS(TM) include the ability to better manage network costs and security by controlling users’ access to applications by associating applications with particular networks, and automatically launching applications based on network availability. These administrative controls can also restrict non-essential applications, such as Internet access. TotalRoam® MCS(TM) can also be enhanced and modified using an integrated API toolset and offers mobile device and application management capabilities.

TotalRoam® MVN(TM) meets the needs of enterprises seeking a roaming solution to seamlessly combine dissimilar networks CDMA, GPRS, and even WiFi and private RF. It provides rule-based network prioritization, allowing enterprises to choose from available networks depending on speed, costs, applications, etc. All network switching is transparent to the user and the VPN connection is effortlessly maintained. Additionally, users can implement either optimized network interfaces, for added network efficiency, or universal interfaces for ease of integration.

TotalRoam® Connect(TM) addresses the needs of enterprises looking for a single network solution to provide static IP addressing or a comprehensive virtual private network. This package mitigates problems related to dynamic IP addressing by maintaining a permanent, trusted static IP address, and preserving the use of legacy software, agency databases, and “push” communications to field agents. In addition to static IP addressing functionality, TotalRoam® Connect(TM) also enables the use of IP applications over non-IP networks.

TotalRoam® solutions begin at under $10,000 with an investment of just $100/seat to include additional users beyond the introductory 50 user package.

About Padcom® Padcom® is an established leader in providing mobile virtual network solutions to enterprises, enabling wireless data and applications to work seamlessly across multiple, active networks. For more information please visit the website at www.totalroam.com.

Padcom and TotalRoam are registered trademarks of Padcom, Inc. Padcom makes no claims of ownership to all other products and company names mentioned herein.