PATH Program: Pupils Asking Law Enforcement Officers For After School Homework Assistance

Have you heard? Exciting news for those wanting help students with their homework

A brand new service is coming to the Internet offering live individual homework assistance for students from preschool through college. PATH which stands for “Pupils Asking, Teachers Helping,” offers live chats for students and email assistance with homework problems along with message boards for help with assignments.

Here is a perfect opportunity for law enforcement officers to do some valuable volunteer work. Because PATH is aware of the concerns for the safety and security of young people on the web, each volunteer teacher undergoes a criminal background check before being allowed to work with the students. Since law enforcement officers have already done that, here is a chance to jump into this new service and help students. WHAT? You are not a teacher? Not a problem. You see, students ask all kinds of questions about driving, law enforcement, alcohol, firearms, drugs, you name it! They are writing papers about these things an d are eager to get as much information as possible. You can help them.

PLUS...there are likely many things that you know that you could help them with. Are you a Civil War bug? Maybe you enjoy politics? What about sports? Are you good at math? Then there is health and physical education. You see, you could help with any of this.

PATH is organized into divisions of College, High School, Middle School, Elementary School, and Special Ed/Home Schooling. These divisions apply to the live, message board, and email help sections. Within each division there are chats for the academic areas and electives.

Also featured in PATH is a Library where teachers offer assistance with research and organization of writing. This area is staffed by librarians who are conversant with all sorts of resources to assist students with their research and writing.

The teachers of PATH are volunteers who come from all over the country and all sorts of academic and professional pursuits. The enthusiasm and loyalty of this group of teachers is contagious. Active recruiting is underway to staff the area further in order to assist even more students.

Excitement! Enthusiasm! Devotion! Loyalty! These words describe the organizers and operators of this site who promise a faculty that is treated with respect and esteem, students who receive prompt assistance with respect for their needs, and a climate that is educational in its endeavors as well as its product! There is a place here for YOU!

Come join us! Be a teacher! Get help with your homework! Take a look at PATH the route to a successful tomorrow!

Inquries may be sent to MsErase@pathwhelp.org