Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Announces Several K-9 Grants in Pittsburgh Area

Pittsburgh, Pa. – Today, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced the final grants of the 2014-15 NFL season from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation at The Giving Back Fund. The Foundation will be distributing six grants totaling $55,000 to police departments in the Pittsburgh, PA area where the Steelers play their home games.

The K-9 departments receiving funding from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation this year include the Township of Springdale, New Castle, Penn Hills, Monaca Borough, Steubenville, and North Strabane Township. These departments will be utilizing their respective grants in a variety of canine focused initiatives including starting brand new K-9 units, purchasing K-9 vehicle upgrades and replacing veteran service dogs that are nearing their much deserved retirement.

This announcement completes the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation’s eighth grant cycle, during which it distributed more than $132,000 in grants to K-9 units around the country. In addition to the Pittsburgh grants announced, the Foundation distributed grants to police and fire departments in the cities and surrounding communities of each regular season away game for the Steelers in the 2014-15 season and one grant outside of the NFL markets in honor of the Steelers’ playoff appearance.

The mission of the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation is to support K-9 units of police and fire departments throughout the United States with a particular emphasis on support for service dogs in Pittsburgh, PA. Roethlisberger and the Foundation also strive to support Make-A-Wish. The Foundation has distributed in excess of $1.2 million since 2007.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation is grateful for its generous supporters who have enabled it to expand its K-9 grant program, including Pro Camps and Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office as well as caring individual donors from around the country.

Upon receiving their grant, North Strabane Township Police Chief Brian D. Hughes stated, “On behalf of the citizens of North Strabane Township and its police department, I wish to express my sincere thanks for the generosity of the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation. This award will assist us in implementing a K-9 program in our township. This program will be a major step in enhancing the police department’s crime fighting capabilities and increasing the quality of life for our citizens.”

New Castle City Police Chief Robert A. Salem said, “The New Castle City Police Department extends their heartfelt gratitude to the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation for the grant toward the purchase of a K-9 vehicle. The challenges to protect and serve our community have greatly increased. The funds provided to the New Castle City Police Department by the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation will assist us in facing these challenges.”

In commenting on why the mission of the foundation is so important to him, Roethlisberger said, “We’re very fortunate to be in the position that we are able to help these K-9 units. The work that is performed by the dogs and their handlers as well as the bond that is formed is incredible. We’re just thrilled to do our small part.”

About Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger just completed his 11th season as quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers and was selected for the 2015 Pro Bowl game—the third selection of his career . At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, he is aptly referred to as Big Ben, and has become known for big performances and a humble approach. Roethlisberger is one of only 10 starting quarterbacks to win two or more Super Bowls. In 2009, he led the Steelers to a 27-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Tampa with a thrilling touchdown pass in the final seconds. In 2006, Roethlisberger became the youngest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 in Detroit. Roethlisberger was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2007, 2012 and 2014, and already holds most of the passing records for the Steelers. He is the only quarterback to lead his team to the conference championship game in each of his first two seasons. He was the unanimous Rookie of the Year in 2004, breaking Dan Marino’s rookie records for completion percentage and passer rating, and was the first quarterback in NFL history to compile a 13-0 regular season record as a rookie.

Roethlisberger was raised in Findlay, OH and was a three-sport star at Findlay High School. He went on to set nearly every quarterback record at Miami University (Ohio) prior to foregoing his senior season and becoming the 11th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2004 NFL Draft. Roethlisberger resides near Pittsburgh with his wife Ashley, son Benjamin, daughter Baylee and dog Hercules.

About The Giving Back Fund

The Giving Back Fund (GBF) is a national public charity that creates and professionally manages charitable foundations and other philanthropic programs for athletes, entertainers, business entrepreneurs, and corporations. Since our founding in 1997, GBF has created an important niche in expanding and diversifying philanthropy, particularly among young people, women and people of color. Our unique structure allows donors to direct more of their charitable dollars to causes they care about and less to administrative overhead. To date, The Giving Back Fund has provided philanthropic consulting, management and programming to more than 200 athletes, entertainers, entrepreneurs, and other high net worth individuals. GBF has overseen the distribution of more than $30,000,000 in charitable grants within the United States and other countries, and has developed dozens of unique scholarship, mentoring, medical, arts, and other philanthropic programs. For additional information, please visit www.givingback.org.