Planbooktravel.com.au Launches New Service to Bring Travellers Together Planbooktravel.com.au, a leading online Australian travel guide, has today announced the launch of new user profiling services to help members meet each other and share experiences. From today, planbooktravel.com.au members can add their biography, location, map, personal web link, interests and photograph to their own personal home page called ‘My Place’. Each members ‘My Place’ page has an interactive map of Australia with marker pins at certain locations. Like the traditional travel map you mount on your wall, the digital pin board distinguishes between the places they’ve visited, or places they plan to go and also geographically references their content. Travellers will now be able to view different members maps to see experiences they have in common or make contact with travellers who have been places the travel planner is interested in visiting. Jeremy Baird, Managing Director of planbooktravel.com.au said, “Our new member features are all about bringing travellers together. Whether you share a passion for travelling or need to ask an experienced travellers’ advice, planbooktravel’s new tools have made accessing this type of knowledge easier than ever before.” The ‘My Place’ page also allows family and friends to share journeys and holidays in context with the map. planbooktravel.com.au’s dedication to improving the online Australian travel experience has received notable national press, the latest being its inclusion into ‘Best of the Best Travel Websites 2008’ in the Sunday Herald Sun. For more information visit: http://www.planbooktravel.com.au/ About Planbooktravel.com.au Planbooktravel is the major online travel atlas made popular for its interactive features allowing travellers to research and review over 10,000 Australian locations and travel businesses. For further information contact Guy Fitter, Media Relations info@planbooktravel.com