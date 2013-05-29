PoliceOne Announces Partnership with the National Tactical Officers Association

SAN FRANCISCO – Police1.com, the leading online media company in the law enforcement market, has announced a strategic partnership with the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA), a non-profit association dedicated to keeping law enforcement professionals well trained and informed.

Police1 and NTOA will work together to disseminate critical information to law enforcement officers while promoting the distinct benefits of each organization. NTOA members will now have free, unlimited access to PoliceOne’s collection of news, videos, resources, and product information online and will receive exclusive discounts for the Police1 Academy, PoliceOne’s online training system for law enforcement officers and departments.

In addition, Police1 members will have access to featured articles from NTOA’s Tactical Edge Magazine through a Tactical Operations Column that will be featured on Police1. The column will cover a variety of tactical topics including crisis negotiation, response to active shooters, critical decision making and more.

Launched in 1983, NTOA was initially available exclusively to past or present law enforcement or military personnel assigned to SWAT/tactical teams and support personnel. In 1996, the NTOA opened membership to all sworn active and retired law enforcement personnel and sworn correctional officers, and is now comprised of more than 35,000 members.

“We are excited to partner with the NTOA, an organization that shares our mission to keep law enforcement educated, informed and better able to protect their communities,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Police1 and the Praetorian Group. “This partnership will benefit both Police1 and NTOA members, giving each access to a broader range of high quality content and interactive features. Together, we’re working to ensure police officers have what they need to be more effective and come home safely at the end of each shift.”

“We look forward to this new partnership, and we are confident that the wide reach offered by Police1 will assist NTOA in getting the word out about the many benefits we offer to patrol, first responders and tactical officers, including our training, scholarships and equipment grants,” said NTOA Executive Director Mark Lomax.

About Police1

With more than 400,000 registered members and over 2 million unique visitors per month, Police1.com is the leading law enforcement website in the country. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers stay safe on the streets and more effectively protect their communities. Police1 is the only site to confirm the law enforcement status of all members, creating a trusted and safe community for the exchange and discussion of key law enforcement issues, including breaking news, top products and important officer safety strategies.

For more information on Police1, visit www.police1.com/about/.

About NTOA

The mission of the National Tactical Officers Association is to enhance the performance and professional status of law enforcement personnel by providing a credible and proven training resource as well as a forum for the development of tactics and information exchange. The Association’s ultimate goal is to improve public safety and domestic security through training, education and tactical excellence. The National Tactical Officers Association operates with Veritas (truth, honesty and integrity) in our relationships.

For more information on the NTOA, visit: www.ntoa.org.

About The Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading online media and technology company in the public safety and security market. Our properties are visited by more than 3 million public safety professionals every month and count over 1 million first responders as members. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Military1.com, as well as more than 15 topical public safety websites providing resources ranging from online video to grant assistance. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders and military personnel stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities.

For more information on the Praetorian Group, visit www.PraetorianGroup.com.