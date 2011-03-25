PoliceOne Receives Two Nominations for the 2011 Maggie Awards

SAN FRANCISCO - Police1.com, the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, announced it has received two nominations for the Western Publishing Association’s 2011 Maggie Awards.

Each year, the Maggie Awards honors the best online publications and Web sites in the Western United States . Police1 received the following nominations:

Police1.com:

Best Web Publication/Trade

Best Regularly Featured Web or Digital Edition Column: Editor’s Corner with Doug Wyllie

PoliceOne’s parent company, the Praetorian Group has received 24 Maggie nominations over the past four years. This is the second time the company has been recognized in the Best Web Publication/Trade category, recognizing general excellence across an entire website and won last year by FireRescue1.com.

“We are extremely pleased to be nominated by the WPA for the fourth consecutive year,” said Alex Ford , CEO of The Praetorian Group. “This is a direct testament to the hard work and energy our editorial team has put forth into making our sites a leading resource and online community for the public safety market. We are proud to once again be recognized as an industry leader in providing mission-critical online content.”

The Maggie Awards, the Western Publishing Association’s most prestigious publishing event, honors editorial, design and promotion excellence in magazine, tabloid, newsletter and online publishing. The Western Publishing Association has represented magazine publishers and companies who interact with magazine publishing industry for over 50 years. The WPA presents more than a thousand Maggie Award nominations each year to publications across the Western United States .

The 2011 Maggie Award winners will be announced at the 60th Annual Maggie Awards Banquet, to be held in Los Angeles on April 29, 2011. The complete list of finalists can be found here .

About The Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading online media and technology company in the public safety market. Our properties are visited by more than 2 million first responders and public safety professionals every month. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com , www.FireRescue1.com , www.EMS1.com , www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Homeland1.com , as well as online video communities www.BLUtube.com, www.FlashoverTV.com, and www.ParamedicTV.com. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities.