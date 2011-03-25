PoliceOne Receives Two Nominations for the 2011 Maggie Awards
- Best Web Publication/Trade
- Best Regularly Featured Web or Digital Edition Column: Editor’s Corner with Doug Wyllie
PoliceOne’s parent company, the Praetorian Group has received 24 Maggie nominations over the past four years. This is the second time the company has been recognized in the Best Web Publication/Trade category, recognizing general excellence across an entire website and won last year by FireRescue1.com.
"We are extremely pleased to be nominated by the WPA for the fourth consecutive year," said
The Maggie Awards, the Western Publishing Association's most prestigious publishing event, honors editorial, design and promotion excellence in magazine, tabloid, newsletter and online publishing. The Western Publishing Association has represented magazine publishers and companies who interact with magazine publishing industry for over 50 years. The WPA presents more than a thousand Maggie Award nominations each year to publications
The 2011 Maggie Award winners will be announced at the 60th Annual Maggie Awards Banquet
About The Praetorian Group
The Praetorian Group is the leading online media and technology company in the public safety market. Our properties are visited by more than 2 million first responders and public safety professionals every month. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Homeland1.com, as well as online video communities www.BLUtube.com, www.FlashoverTV.com, and www.ParamedicTV.com. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities.
For more information on The Praetorian Group, visit www.PraetorianGroup.com.