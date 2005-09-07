PoliceOne.com And Panasonic Announce Strategic Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO -- (March 15, 2000) -- Police1.com, the complete Internet resource for law enforcement, and Panasonic Personal Computer Company, the leading provider of ruggedized notebook PCs in law enforcement, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership, extending across the public safety sector. Police1.com is the flagship brand and Web site of the Praetorian Group, Inc., which is the net market maker for the public safety sector, focusing on law enforcement, fire, emergency services (EMS) and corrections.

“Panasonic’s public safety group entered into a strategic partnership with the Praetorian Group because we believe its verticals, including such sites as Police1.com, open up unique, vertical channels on the Internet to further our reach to customers in the public safety sector,” said Jan Ruderman, regional manager, public safety sector for Panasonic. “We look forward to a long-term relationship with the Praetorian Group.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Panasonic will outfit the Police1.com Hummer vehicle with a suite of mounted Toughbooks that will display the Police1.com site to law enforcement officials across the country. The Hummer Road Tour was developed to promote law enforcement officer safety and will travel the nation registering law enforcement officers for the secure site. The Police1.com 2000 Hummer Road Tour will launch at National Police Week, May 12, 2000, which is held at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Panasonic will also invite its customer base to participate in events that will occur during the Hummer Road Tour at select stops.

Additionally, Panasonic will provide Toughbooks for Police1.com kiosks that will be placed at select law enforcement training facilities and law enforcement non-profit organizations.

Other partnership initiatives include installing Police1.com as the preset default Web site on all Panasonic Toughbook demos, trade show units and sales units for the law enforcement market. Furthermore, Panasonic will include information on how to register with Police1.com in its Customer Care packages that accompany all public safety computer purchases.

“Panasonic is an ideal strategic partner for the Praetorian Group because of our mutual interest in serving across the public safety sector,” said Michael Carpenter, co-founder and vice president business development of the Praetorian Group.” Our partnership is designed to bring both of us additional business and drive revenues.”

About Police1.com: Police1.com is the one complete Internet resource where more than 20,000 registered law enforcement members go for their content, community and commerce. A secure and free Web site, Police1.com provides industry-specific information that makes life easier and safer for law enforcement officials while also saving them significant time and money. Police1.com is committed to forming strategic partnerships with law enforcement organizations promoting charity, diversity and training. The site can be visited at http://www.police1.com.

About Praetorian Group, Inc.: The Praetorian Group is the net market maker for public safety. The Praetorian Group, Inc., creates and operates leading Net marketplaces and communities in the highly fragmented public safety industry, providing efficient solutions for the purchase and distribution of goods and services. Praetorian’s virtual, vertical marketplaces bring together individual professionals, decision makers, purchasing agents and suppliers in an information-rich environment, creating tremendous value on both the customer and manufacturer side. Praetorian’s e-commerce solution streamlines department purchasing, lowers operational costs, simplifies complex processes and rationalizes industry supply chains. Visit the site at http://www.praetoriangroup.com.

About Panasonic: Panasonic Personal Computer Company is the leading provider of ruggedized and wireless notebook PCs for mobile professionals in the USA. Panasonic ruggedized notebooks PCs are currently in use in over 800 law enforcement agencies nationwide. Parent firm, Matsushita Electric Industrial Co. Ltd., of Japan (NYSE: MC) has annual sales of $72 billion dollars, and is one of the only manufacturers today that directly controls the process of design, manufacture and quality assurance of its notebook PCs. Many key components including LCD panels, Lithium Ion batteries, DVD and CD-ROM drives and board-level electronics are the products of Panasonic divisions. ###