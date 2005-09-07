PoliceOne.com Launches Online Auction For Law Enforcement Industry

SAN FRANCISCO -- August 31, 2000 -- Police1.com, the one complete resource for law enforcement, today announced the launch of its online auction. The Police1.com Auction allows buyers the ability to bid on and sellers the opportunity to auction off new, surplus and used law enforcement products. The first phase of its initiative to serve all of the e-commerce needs of law enforcement professionals, the Police1.com Auction hosts products ranging from police vehicles and ballistic vests to holsters and handcuffs.

“The Police1.com Auction is the place for law enforcement professionals, agencies and suppliers to get great deals on used and surplus equipment,” said Alex Ford, vice president of e-Commerce, Police1.com. “We offer an easy to use service for bidding on and launching auctions. We worked directly with officers and suppliers to build an auction customized specifically for law enforcement.”

Police1.com also offers users a unique service, My Police1 Auction, which dynamically keeps track of users’ bidding and tracking activities. My Police1 Auction automatically recognizes and creates a customized experience for each user. As part of the service, My Bids lets users view information on bids placed; My Trades allows users to view information on trades made.

“Geographical boundaries are no longer a limitation for selling goods to law enforcement thanks to the Police1.com Auction,” said Greg Grimshaw, account director, TACTICAL K.Y. Store. “The Police1.com Auction has enabled me to sell my police equipment store through the most targeted online channel available to law enforcement.”

To assist agencies, suppliers and individuals with placing product, for a limited time, Police1.com customer support will launch and manage their auctions for free. This includes listing and launching auctions as well as placing photographs and descriptions of your auction product. Users can inquire about this service at auctionsupport@policeone.com or call 877-285-5397. The Police1.com Auction can be accessed from the front page or in the product section of Police1.com.

“I scored a great deal on a premium shooters long mat at the Police1.com Auction,” said Sergeant Bart Barnack, Daytona Beach Police Department. “The Auction is extremely easy to use and offers law enforcement access to great products at very reasonable prices.”

About Police1.com: Police1.com is the one complete Internet resource where more than 40,000 registered law enforcement members go for their content, community and commerce. A secure and free Web site, Police1.com provides industry-specific information that makes life easier and safer for law enforcement officials while also saving them significant time and money. Police1.com is committed to forming strategic partnerships with law enforcement organizations promoting charity, diversity and training. Visit the site at http://www.police1.com.

