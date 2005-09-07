PoliceOne.comTackles Law Enforcement Officer Safety Through National Hummer Road Tour

SAN FRANCISCO -- April 25, 2000 -- Police1.com, the one complete resource for law enforcement, will address solutions to improve law enforcement officer safety through a unique vehicle, the first-ever Police1.com 2000 Hummer Road Tour. Kick-off for the Tour is May 12, 2000, at National Police Week, which is sponsored in part by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund – the largest national law enforcement charity.

“We have formed an alliance with Police1.com because they share similar values and are actively addressing issues surrounding officer safety,” said Craig W. Floyd, chairman, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “We support the Police1.com Hummer Tour as an excellent vehicle to reach out to officers across the country and expand education on officer safety.”

The Tour will travel across the nation for a period of five months, stopping at approximately 70 police and sheriff departments, federal and state agencies, tactical training facilities, and trade shows. Police1.com will register officers for its free services and provide them with resources on officer safety as well as distribute free professional equipment giveaways.

“PoliceOne.com’s mission is to provide the one complete resource to law enforcement,” said Steve Eccher, director of security at Police1.com and retired Secret Service agent. “By providing officers with access to the tools and resources that they need, we can make our streets safer and their lives easier.”

The Hummer Tour is supported by those with a high concern for officer safety, including leading law enforcement manufacturers and trade associations:

· Platinum-Level Supporters: AT&T; Armor Holdings; Audio Intelligence Devices; Blackwater Training Center; Blauer; DBT Online; Emerson Knives; Heckler & Koch; ITT Night Vision; Innovative Surveillance Technology; Learning Express; Michael’s of Oregon; NS Microwave; Original SWAT; Orion Electronics Limited; Panasonic Toughbooks; U.S. Armor

· Gold-Level Supporters: American Body Armor; Defense Technology; Safariland; Gunlocker; Lasermax; Saf T Lok; Streamlight; The Option; The Wrap

· Association Supporters: American Society of Law Enforcement Trainers (ASLET); IACP Dupont Kevlar Survivors’ Club; International Association of Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors (IALEFI); International Association of Women Police (IAWP); International Police Association (IPA); National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA); National Drug Enforcement Officers Association (NDEOA); National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF); National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE); Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE).

Pit stops along the Tour are planned to coincide with free Police1.com technology/training seminars. The seminars explore how advancements in technology and education can benefit law enforcement and improve officer safety. The topic of the first seminar in Secaucus, N.J., is: “Improving Officer Safety Through Technology and Training.” Speakers include Darrell Sanders, Chief of Police for Franklin, Ill., and past president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP); David Behrand, assistant chief, special investigations and security division, Federal Law Enforcement Training Center; and Craig W. Floyd, chairman, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Seminar 2000 dates: · May 25 -- Secaucus, N.J. at Panasonic Headquarters · July 7 -- Seattle, Wash. – location TBD · July 28 -- Orange County, Calif. – location TBD · Oct. 4 -- Atlanta, Ga. – location TBD

The Tour will also stop at the prestigious Blackwater Lodge Training Center in Moyock, N.C., where Police1 and Blackwater are hosting the first annual National Patrol Officer’s Training Challenge, Sept. 25-28, 2000. The National Patrol Officer’s Training Challenge brings real world training for deadly confrontations, such as the Columbine, Colo., incident, to those who handle 90 percent of these incidents on the street and are first on the scene – the patrol officer.

Realizing that the majority of training available is only for the SWAT/Tactical unit or officer, Police1.com and Blackwater saw a critical need for training to equip the average patrol officer with the knowledge, skill and methods to successfully handle violent encounters in which he or she does not have time to wait for the SWAT team. Police1 and Blackwater bring several of the top trainers in the world along with the top training associations together to build the educational formats for this event. Training will include such topics as Critical Incident Response, Felony Stops, Low Light Shooting, Controlling and Searching Suspects and Less Lethal Options.

To find out how to schedule a Hummer Tour stop, or to sign up for the training/technology seminars, contact Steve Eccher at 954-346-6868 or steccher@aol.com, or Julie Tauer at 415-695-2450 or julie.tauer@praetoriangroup.com. For more information about the Police1.com and Blackwater National Patrol Officer’s Training Challenge, contact Jason Beck at 415-343-3806 or jason.beck@praetoriangroup.com.

About Police1.com: Police1.com, the one complete resource for law enforcement, is where more than 40,000 registered law enforcement members go for their content, community and commerce. A secure and free Web site, Police1.com provides industry-specific information that makes life easier and safer for law enforcement officials while also saving them significant time and money. Police1.com is committed to forming strategic partnerships with law enforcement organizations promoting charity, diversity and training. Visit the site at http://www.police1.com. ###