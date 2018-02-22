Praetorian Digital Scores 2 Finalist Nominations for 2018 Neal Awards

PoliceOne.com and EMS1.com both recognized in top b-to-b award program

SAN FRANCISCO – Praetorian Digital, the leading digital media company in the public safety and local government market, today announced that it has been named a finalist in two categories in the upcoming 2018 ABM Jesse H. Neal Awards, a b-to-b award program honoring editorial excellence.

Leading online law enforcement resource PoliceOne.com and EMS1.com, the top online destination for the prehospital care community, were both recognized for their work in the following two categories:

Best Website (Brand revenue of $3,000,000 - $7,000,000)

Praetorian Digital - PoliceOne.com

Best Commentary/Blog (Brand revenue of less than $3,000,000)

Praetorian Digital - EMS1.com Editor-inChief Greg Friese

“It’s an honor to be nominated for Best Website and Best Commentary/Blog, given the breadth and depth of our work across all of Praetorian Digital’s verticals,” said Jon Hughes, Vice President of Content for Praetorian Digital. “Our Editorial team is dedicated to developing a wide spectrum of content that is relevant to and elevates the very important work of our audience of first responders. Recognition of our team’s hard work and commitment to ultimately keeping our audience safe on the streets is confirmation we’re achieving our goal.”

Founded in 1955, the Jesse H. Neal Awards were established to recognize and reward the best editorial content in business media. Entries are scored in three areas: journalistic enterprise, extent of service to the field and editorial craftsmanship.

The winners will be announced on April 5 during ABM’s annual Neal Awards ceremony in New York City.

