Praetorian Group Receives 2010 Blue Ribbon Small Business Award from U.S. Chamber of Commerce

SAN FRANCISCO - The Praetorian Group, Inc, the leading online media company in the public safety market, announced it has received the Blue Ribbon Small Business Award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which recognizes the 75 top small businesses in the U.S.

The Praetorian Group was recognized alongside top companies across a wide variety of markets, each with less than 250 employees and $20 million in yearly revenue. Companies were evaluated in areas such as business strategies and goals, customer service, staff training and motivation, and community involvement. The Blue Ribbon award is designed to honor the nation’s job creators and recognize their significant contributions as drivers of economic growth. The full list of winners can be found here.

“This recognition puts us in great company among top companies that have achieved success by operating the right way,” said Alexander Ford, CEO of Praetorian Group. “I’m very proud of the job we’ve done in meeting the needs of our clients, our members and our employees. Balancing our obligations to each has been critical to our success, and we are honored to be acknowledged for our hard work.”

Seven Blue Ribbon businesses will be named finalists for the DREAM BIG Small Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Sam’s Club, on Monday, March 15. The winner of the DREAM BIG Small Business of the Year Award will be honored at America’s Small Business Summit on May 18 in Washington, D.C.

For more information on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce DREAM BIG Small Business of the Year Award, visit www.uschambersummit.com/award.

About Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading online media and technology company in the public safety market. Our properties are visited by more than 1.5 million first responders and public safety professionals every month. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Homeland1.com. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities.

For more information on The Praetorian Group, visit www.PraetorianGroup.com.

About The U.S. Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.