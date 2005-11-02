Aurora, CO - Digitelligent, Inc. announces the launch of SpanishOnPatrol.com, an easy, convenient, online Spanish class for law enforcement.

“With the introduction of SpanishOnPatrol.com, Digitelligent aims to address the growing need for law enforcement Spanish language training,” said Philipp Knetemann, Digitelligent’s president. “This program teaches essential police Spanish without taking the officer off the street.”

The SpanishOnPatrol.com online course focuses on survival and essential Spanish vocabulary. The expressions taught are vital to the safety of the officer and will build stronger community relations. Police work is dangerous and challenging enough without the burden of a language barrier. SpanishOnPatrol.com delivers an online audio/visual learning environment that is fast and effective. The course is self-paced to accommodate various learning styles; it is accessible 24x7. The course contains 17 units with over 100 online lessons. No prior knowledge of Spanish is required.

Both individual and department memberships are available. All department memberships include the exclusive Student Tracking Service option. STS is an online tool allowing training coordinators to track progress of the officers enrolled in the course.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the US need to be prepared to communicate with Spanish speakers in their community. SpanishOnPatrol.com is a one-of-a-kind interactive Spanish language-training program for law enforcement.