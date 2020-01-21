Spirit of Blue receives grant funding from Ford’s Driving Skills for Life

DEARBORN, Mich.– The Spirit of Blue Foundation is excited to announce that it has received a financial grant from Ford Driving Skills for Life, a signature program of the Ford Motor Company Fund. The grant will enable Spirit of Blue to continue to administer its safety equipment and training grant program to enhance the safety of police officers nationwide. With this grant, Ford Driving Skills for Life has become a sustaining partner of Spirit of Blue and will be credited on each grant made in 2020.

“The Ford Driving Skills for Life program, now in its 17th year, works with teens and their parents on safe driving techniques. The involvement of law enforcement in our program has been key, and as such we are very proud to support an organization that gives back to police departments in need of critical safety equipment,” said Jim Graham, Global Manager with the Ford Driving Skills for Life program.

Ford Driving Skills for Life was established in 2003 by Ford Motor Company Fund, the Governors Highway Safety Association, and a panel of safety experts to teach newly licensed teens the necessary skills for safe driving beyond what they learn in standard driver education programs. Training is conducted in both hands-on and web-based curriculum and the entire program is available at no cost. Training conducted under the Ford Driving Skills for Life program addresses both the inexperience factor as well as issues surrounding distracted driving. Results over the past ten years of this effort have been outstanding. Local law enforcement professionals are often utilized in Ford Driving Skills for Life training sessions to both teach skills and reinforce safety and legal aspects of driving.

The Spirit of Blue Foundation actively encourages the public at large to honor and appreciate law enforcement officers who serve and protect our communities. By supporting the Spirit of Blue Foundation, the public can make an impact in the lives of law enforcement officers every day. To learn more about the Spirit of Blue, or to become an annual member, visit www.spiritofblue.org.

----------

About The Spirit of Blue Foundation

The Spirit of Blue Foundation 501(c)(3) is based out of Rochester, NY and is dedicated to the enhancement of officer safety and vitality throughout the law enforcement community by promoting public awareness for their protection and fulfilling safety equipment and training needs. The Spirit of Blue Foundation develops and executes fundraising campaigns nationally with the support of partner non-profits, national retailers and safety equipment manufacturers. Fundraising proceeds are distributed in the form of Safety Equipment and Training Grants to law enforcement agencies across the country from local to federal levels. Since 2011 the Foundation has awarded 112 grants in 40 states.

About Ford Motor Company Fund

As the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company, Ford Fund’s mission is to strengthen communities and help make people’s lives better. Working with dealers and nonprofit partners in 63 countries, Ford Fund provides access to opportunities and resources that help people reach their full potential. Since 1949, Ford Fund has invested more than $2 billion in programs that support education, promote safe driving, enrich community life and encourage employee volunteering. For more information, visit www.fordfund.org or join us at @FordFund on Facebook and Twitter.