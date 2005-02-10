Starry, Starry Night: Hollywood and LA VIPs Join the IACP to Support the Museum

On Friday, November 12th, the International Association of Chiefs of Police hosted a reception in Los Angeles, California to support the National Law Enforcement Museum. Steven Bocho, creator of the hit show NYPD Blue was honored at the event for his artistic contributions to helping the public understand the daily life of law enforcement. Other guests include Dennis Franz, Kim Delaney, the cast of NYPD Blue and Carl Lewis. Proceeds from the event went to support the construction of the National Law Enforcement Museum. The NLEOMF thanks all the event sponsors and especially the organizers and hosts of this unprecedented reception:

Los Angeles Police Chief Bill Bratton

Cynthia Brown, Publisher of American Police Beat

Bob Baker, President and Ted Hunt, Director of the Los Angeles Police Protective League

