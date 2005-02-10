TASER International Approved for Listing on Nasdaq National Market

For Immediate Release - March 18, 2004

Marks Development with a Nasdaq Market Open Ceremony on Friday, March 19, 2004

SCOTTSDALE, AZ. - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR and TASRW) a market leader in advanced less-lethal weapons, announced that its filing for listing on the NASDAQ National Market System (NMS) has been approved. The Company common stock and stock warrants will be eligible for trading on the NASDAQ National Market System effective Friday, March 19, 2004. The trading symbol for common stock will continue to be TASR and the trading symbol for the Stock warrants will continue to be TASRW. The common stock and stock warrants of TASER International, Inc. have been trading on the NASDAQ Small Cap Market since May 2001.

In addition, the Company has been invited to participate in the Market Open ceremony at The NASDAQ Stock Market on Friday, March 19, 2004. The Company’s CEO Rick Smith, President Tom Smith and Director Bernie Kerik will participate in the Market Open ceremony, among other invited guests. The Market Open is provided live via satellite feed and is available from 9:20 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. on Galaxy 4R C/transponder 21. The downlink frequency is 4120 vertical; audio: 6.2/6.8. The feed can also be found on Waterfront fiber 1623. The Market Open can also be accessed via NASDAQ web cam at the following link: http://www.nasdaq.com/reference/marketsite_about.stm under the heading MarketSite Live Web Cam.

“Our NASDAQ listing is a clear milestone achievement for TASER International, Inc. and further supports our Company’s continued growth and success in delivering innovative, life saving technology to law enforcement and the military throughout the world, " stated Rick Smith, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to have passed the stringent requirements for a National Market listing and honored that NASDAQ has invited us to participate in the Market Open Ceremony this Friday. This listing should significantly increase the visibility of our Company and strengthen our position as the leader in less-lethal weapons. We look forward to working with a much larger and more diversified group of institutional and individual investors, as many institutions can only invest in companies listed on a major exchange. Ringing the bell with my brother and co-founder of TASER International a decade after we started the company will be a dream come true and a once in a lifetime achievement,” commented Mr. Smith.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. provides advanced less-lethal weapons for use in the law enforcement, military, private security, and personal defense markets. Its flagship ADVANCED TASER® M26 product uses proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects that may be impervious to other less-lethal means. Its latest product, the TASER X26 is 60% smaller and lighter than the ADVANCED TASER M26 and reduces injury rates to suspects and officers, thereby lowering liability risk and improving officer safety. TASER® technology is currently in testing or deployment at over 4,300 law enforcement and correctional agencies in the U.S. and Canada. Call 480-991-0797 or visit our website at www.TASER.com to learn more about the new standard in less-lethal weapons.