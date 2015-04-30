TASER Reports Quarterly Revenue of $44.8 million and EPS of $0.13

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. − TASER International, Inc. ( NASDAQ: TASR ), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2015.

“TASER International is off to an outstanding start in fiscal 2015 thanks to strength in the TASER Weapons segment, as well as continued growth and new wins in the AXON business,” said Rick Smith, TASER chief executive officer. “New programs such as the Standard Issue Grant Program are examples of how we are partnering with law enforcement agencies for the long-term, and we are enthusiastic thus far about the results of our investments.”

First Quarter 2015 Financial Highlights:

• Net sales were $44.8 million in the quarter, an increase of $8.6 million, or 23.7%, compared to first quarter 2014 net sales of $36.2 million. The increase was primarily driven by increased TASER X26P and TASER X2 Smart Weapon sales which increased $7.2 million and $4.8 million, respectively, in the first quarter of 2015 compared to the first quarter of the prior year. International sales were $9.0 million in the quarter, a decrease of $1.6 million compared to the prior year first quarter.



• TASER Weapons segment revenues grew $5.9 million year-over-year, or 18.1%, to $38.3 million in the first quarter of 2015. The increase in Smart Weapon sales of $12.0 million was partially offset by a decrease of $4.5 million in the legacy TASER X26 CEW sales as it has been retired from production as of December 31, 2014. The first quarter of 2014 also had a $2.5 million TASER XREP sale that did not repeat in the current period.



• AXON segment revenues increased by $2.7 million, or 73.1%, to $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2015 in comparison to the prior year first quarter. The increase was partially driven by a $1.2 million increase, or 185.6%, in service revenue compared to the first quarter 2014 which was driven by an increased license count for EVIDENCE.com. AXON on-officer hardware sales increased $1.9 million compared to the prior period as more cities embrace this technology.



• Gross margin in the first quarter of 2015 was 66.7%, compared to 61.4% in the same period last year.



• TASER Weapons segment gross margins increased to 71.1% in first quarter 2015 compared to 66.4% in first quarter 2014. The increase was partially driven by the completion of the depreciation of the automated cartridge production line at the end of the fourth quarter 2014. The first quarter 2015 gross margin also improved due increased leveraging of fixed overhead costs, as the Company accelerated production activity to replenish its safety stock of inventory in anticipation of higher future sales volumes.



• AXON segment gross margins improved to 40.6% in the first quarter 2015 compared to 17.5% in the first quarter 2014. AXON product margins (e.g. excluding AXON services) increased to 30.1% compared to 12.6% in the prior year. The improvement in margins can in some measure be attributed to a partial reversal of the fourth quarter 2014 inventory loss reserve related to components of the AXON camera line as the Company was able to include some of the previously written off parts in its new AXON Signal product. The increase in prices on the AXON cameras and EVIDENCE.com service that occurred in July 2014 also contributed to increased product margins in the first quarter of 2015. AXON service margins increased to 65.3% in the first quarter of 2015 compared to 40.0% in the prior year. There are fixed costs related to the provision of software as a service and once a critical mass of licenses is reached, cost of service delivered margins will improve.



• Total AXON and EVIDENCE.com bookings were $22.9 million in the first quarter of 2015, an increase of $17.0 million, or 288% compared to $5.9 million for the first quarter of 2014.



• Sales, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses of $14.6 million in the first quarter of 2015 increased $0.8 million, from $13.7 million in the first quarter of 2014. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A decreased to 32.5% in the first quarter of 2015 compared to 38.0% in the prior year first quarter. Compared to the prior year, personnel expenses increased $1.3 million as the Company has increased customer-facing positions as well as some administrative functions. Increases were also seen in accounting and consulting fees as well as increased travel expense as the Company works to grow its international presence. These increases were partially offset by lower expenses related to the defense of product and commercial litigation. The Company expects SG&A expenses to continue to climb in 2015 as the Company continues to invest and grow the infrastructure necessary to achieve its initiatives of increasing revenues internationally and in the AXON segment.



• Research and development (R&D) expenses of $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2015 increased $1.0 million when compared to the first quarter of 2014 driven by additional personnel expense related to AXON segment product development initiatives. The Company continues to expect increased expenses in R&D in 2015 as it adds headcount to support new functionality and new capabilities to the AXON platform, cameras and related hardware.



• Income from operations increased $5.9 million, or 121.3%, to $10.7 million in the first quarter of 2015 compared to $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2014.



• Adjusted EBITDA, a non-gaap measure, increased $5.9 million to $13.2 million in the first quarter of 2015 compared to $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2014.



• Income taxes in the first quarter were $3.5 million.



• Net income for the first quarter of 2015 was $7.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2014.



• In the first quarter of 2015, the Company generated $13.0 million in cash from operating activities. Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $104.8 million at March 31, 2015, up from $90.4 million at December 31, 2014. Included in these balances were $14.7 million and $9.3 million in long-term investments as of March 31, 2015 and December 31, 2014, respectively.



• In the first quarter of 2015, the Company announced a total of 71 significant orders for its X26P and X2 Smart Weapons. These orders represented a total of approximately 10,600 Smart Weapons.

• Included in these totals was the significant deployment of 1,000 X2s by the Ontario Provincial Police. The approval of Smart Weapons in Canada was only received in the fourth quarter 2014, and we are encouraged to see our first significant order so soon.



Operating and Business Highlights:

• The Company continued to see new agencies adopt, and other agencies expand, their deployments of the AXON body-worn cameras and/or EVIDENCE.com management service during the first quarter, and announced a total of 22 significant new deployments. These orders represented a total of approximately 5,400 AXON cameras.

• Included in these totals was the initial purchase of body cameras and EVIDENCE.com by the City of London, UK.

• Charlotte - Mecklenburg Police Department expanded their AXON program with the purchase of an additional 1,400 body cameras.



• As of the end of the first quarter, 16 major cities have purchased TASER’s AXON cameras including; Albuquerque, Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Cleveland, Fort Worth, Fresno, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Mesa, Miami, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, Tampa and Tucson.



• EVIDENCE.com’s user count continued to grow substantially, extending the Company’s market leadership. Total active, paid users at March 31, 2015 were approximately 22,000.



• In addition to the strong bookings figure, future billings were $56.3 million at the end of the first quarter and future contracted revenue was $71.1 million. Future billings are defined as cumulative bookings to date net of cumulative recognized AXON camera and EVIDENCE.com revenue and AXON camera and EVIDENCE.com deferred revenue balances. Future contracted revenue is defined as cumulative AXON and EVIDENCE.com bookings minus cumulative recognized revenue related solely to AXON and EVIDENCE.com.



• Average revenue per seat (“ARPU”) in the first quarter of 2015 was $26.80 compared to $26.45 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2014. ARPU is defined as the total license and storage revenue related to EVIDENCE.com in the current period divided by the total number of licenses included in revenue.



• In the first quarter of 2015, 80% of the purchasers of AXON body-worn video cameras purchased the Company’s digital evidence management solution, EVIDENCE.com. In addition, of the purchases which included EVIDENCE.com, 79% had terms of 5 years.



• Earlier this month, the Standard Issue Grant program was announced. This grant offers three tiers of grants from $100 per officer up to $400 per officer for agencies who commit to making both TASER cameras and weapons standard issue equipment at their agency in conjunction with a purchase. TASER’s goal is to get 100,000 officers on this program by the end of the year which represents at $600 million opportunity for a $40 million investment.



• An additional study regarding the positive outcomes from the deployment of on-officer cameras was published during the first quarter by the San Diego Police Department. This report showed that complaints fell 41%, total allegations were reduced by 60% and use of “personal body” force by officers dropped 47% after the introduction of body cameras.



