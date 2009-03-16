Texas DPS adds two to Top 10 Most Wanted list

The Texas Department of Public Safety has added three fugitives to the Top 10 Most Wanted list. The fugitives on the list are wanted for a wide range of crimes, including homicide, burglary and aggravated assault.

Texas Crime Stoppers will give a $1,000 cash reward to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of these fugitives. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of these fugitives should call 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). The Crime Stoppers hotline is open 24 hours a day. You do not have to give your name when calling.

DPS urges caution around these fugitives.

“Any fugitive should be considered armed and dangerous,” said Col. Stan Clark, interim director of the DPS. “You should never attempt to apprehend these fugitives yourself.”

For more information on specific fugitives or the crimes they are accused of, please contact the local police department in the area where the fugitive was last seen.

Here is a list of the Top 10 Fugitives (one of the fugitives listed on the poster was apprehended shortly after the list was released. New names are in bold):

Robert Barrera, DOB 9-26-82, last known address: Austin. Wanted for obstructing police, escape and burglary of a habitation.

Dennis Wayne Capps, DOB 6-30-54, last known address: Corpus Christi. Wanted for failure to appear on a capital murder warrant.

Binus Jackson IV, DOB 7-31-68, last known address: Waco. Wanted for two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and robbery by threat.

Gaspar E. Loya III, DOB 6-20-74, last known address: Weslaco. Wanted for indecency with a child, burglary, failure to register as a sex offender, escape and unlawful flight.

Rene Morales Munoz, DOB 12-19-67, last known address: Laredo. Wanted for homicide, probation violations and possession of cocaine.

Mauricio Geovany Rosales, DOB 5-26-85, last known address: El Paso. Wanted for two counts of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault.

Harold Monroe Sharp, DOB 3-9-66, last known address: Joshua. Wanted for assault, evading arrest and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Leeroy Suarez, DOB 6-2-83, last known address: New Braunfels. Wanted for homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful flight.

Esequiel Rio Villareal, DOB 12-2-66, last known address: Houston. Wanted for two counts of homicide.

Francisco Villela-Andrade, DOB 7-10-85, last known address: Houston. Wanted for homicide.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives to be featured on the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted list. Featured fugitives generally have been accused of committing violent crimes or crimes against children. Investigators are interested in apprehending these fugitives as soon as possible, before they are able to commit additional crimes.

You can find the current list--with photos--on the DPS website at http://www.txdps.state.tx.us/wanted/. The list is updated as needed.