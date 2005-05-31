The Greenville County Public Safety Association, South Carolina are Raising Their Eyebrows Regarding a Local Recent Story

The Greenville County Public Safety Association - Local 2304 which represents officers in the Greenville County Detention Center and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are raising their eyebrows regarding a recent story that was published on a local television news web site. The story in which Councilman Tony Trout raised suspicions concerning several elected officials getting a huge pay raise. Mr. Trout pointed out that six elected county officials are receiving substantial raises. The elected officials include: probate judge, clerk of court, newly-elected county auditor, treasurer, the coroner, and the newly-elected register of deeds. These raises appear to start at $20,000 a year for each of the six elected officials. The Greenville County Public Safety Association - Local 2304 is raising suspicions because members of the Law Enforcement community have been getting pennies on the dollar for the last couple of years.

The G.C.P.S.A. urges all media outlets to investigate the spending by members of the County Government. We, you, owe it to the community to investigate further into the spending that has occurred over the last 2 years. Remember, most County employees have not received adequate pay raises in the last two years due to County budget short falls. However, it appears clear that other members of the County have or are receiving large pay raises.

The G.C.P.S.A. in conjunction with the International Union of Police Associations will also be conducing an investigation into the Councilman Trout’s allegations. We urge the local media and the tax payers to get involved. The G.C.P.S.A. believes that if any sector of County employees deserve a high pay raise it should be that of the first responders. Remember, these brave men and women put their lives on the line everyday to ensure your safety. Please, help investigate these allegations made by Councilman Trout. We, the G.C.P.S.A. support Councilman Trout and his probe into the very high pay raises given to several county officials.

The G.C.P.S.A. was chartered on July 8, 2004 under the International Union of Police Associations (IUPA), which is affiliated with the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO).

The G.C.P.S.A. was created to provide a united voice in dealing with issues that concern all Upstate Law Enforcement Personnel and Support Staff.

We are devoted to maintaining a safe, fair, and progressive work environment for all officers so that they may effectively protect and serve the residents of Greenville County.

Overall, we are dedicated to improving a better quality of life for all Upstate Law Enforcement Personnel, their families, and the community at large in which we serve