The National Sheriffs’ Association 65th President Takes Office

On Wednesday, June 21, 2006, Sheriff Ted Kamatchus, was sworn in as 65th President of the National Sheriffs Association (NSA), the largest law enforcement association in America. Sheriff Kamatchus is a 30 year veteran of law enforcement who has served for 19 years as Sheriff of Marshall County Iowa.

At his swearing in ceremony, Sheriff Kamatchus addressed several thousand law enforcement professionals, including sheriffs, deputies, and federal, state and local criminal justice experts. Also present was International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) President, Mary Ann Viverette, Gaithersburg MD’s Chief of Police.

During his address, Sheriff Kamatchus introduced his “ONE VOICE” strategy. He spoke of the need for all who worked in the field of law enforcement to work together, ensuring that the citizens of the United States of America are given the service they deserve. He said:

“Let these words ring forth from this hall that the nation’s sheriffs are strong and unified. That we have been elected to provide the citizens of this nation with a safe environment in which to live. We recognize this charge and do not take it lightly. As President of NSA, I pledge to work side by side with our fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement as “One Voice”, making sure that the Congress of these United States, that our President, and all those who might choose to weaken our ranks, understand that we are directly given the charge, by the people:

To protect this nation.

To maintain the war on drugs.

To ensure that our Homeland is safe.

And to work in partnership with local, state and federal leaders in securing our way of life.

…We are the first line of defense against threats here at home.”

After his swearing in ceremony, Sheriff Kamatchus plans to travel to Washington D.C. where he will promote his “ONE VOICE” strategy. He will be meeting with leaders from Congress, and with other law enforcement officials, to express his strong opposition to any effort intended to remove the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). A current bill (H.R. 5316), for example, would move FEMA out of DHS and create a new independent agency.

Sheriff Kamatchus, and the National Sheriffs’ Association, believes that removing FEMA from DHS would lead to a confused chain of command during emergency situations. Federal, State, and local first responders must work in a coordinated manner with clear chains of command in any disaster response, whether the event is natural or man-made.

The establishment of two federal entities – DHS and an independent FEMA – could blur that chain of command, and the link between preparedness and response could erode. Sheriff Kamatchus said; “We realize the effort must be strong at the federal level so that our agencies can receive the support needed to give the best service possible at home”.

Another potential outcome of such a re-organization is that programs, training, exercises, and actual responses could be forced to operate under different sets of rules and guidelines, utilizing different terms and different structures. This would be contrary to the Federal government’s objective, which aims to achieve uniform rules, guidelines, terms and structures, as illustrated in the NIMS initiative.

Sheriff Kamatchus and the National Sheriffs’ Association strongly support strengthening FEMA, while keeping it as a distinct entity within the DHS chain of command. This will ensure that emergency management is well-coordinated in times of crisis.

Under the leadership of Sheriff Kamatchus, the National Sheriffs’ Association will continue its ongoing efforts to support and strengthen the abilities of its members, and of the nation, to prepare for and to respond to crises. The NSA will at the same time continue to support public safety and law enforcement work and initiatives within its membership, and in partnership with other organizations.