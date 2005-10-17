Tri-County CML Emergency Communications System Deployed on Florida’s Gulf Coast

Chicago, IL - CML Emergency Services, a world leader in emergency communications systems (9-1-1), software and radio dispatch consoles, today announced the deployment of a tri-county system on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The system enables Gulf County, Franklin County and Calhoun County to share call-answering and management services, and dynamically route calls to the most appropriate response organizations (police, fire, emergency medical service). It also delivers Phase-I and Phase-II wireless compliance, VoIP readiness, mapping (GIS) and comprehensive resource management and reporting capabilities.

“We’ve gone from not even being Phase-One-compliant right to Phase Two, in less than a year,” said Marshall Nelson, Gulf County’s Director of Emergency Management. “The quality and redundancy of the selective router are terrific. We are now able to do far more with fewer resources. And our 9-1-1 operators just fell in love with the system. They’ve gone from pushing buttons on telephone lines to looking at a sophisticated computer screen with maps and location information. It’s much easier to use and enables us to respond faster and more effectively.”

“The expectations we have for Public Safety organizations have undergone a paradigm shift in recent years,” said Steve Panyko, CML’s President and CEO. “They have to be able to collaborate with external organizations and agencies, rapidly coordinate and execute emergency responses, and maintain service even if disaster should strike at a particular answering point. These are among the capabilities that we have delivered to Gulf, Franklin and Calhoun Counties on Florida’s Gulf Coast.”

CML partner GT COM, a FairPoint Communications Company, was directly involved in the tri-county deployment and will provide local support and consultation services to the counties, as required. “This was Florida’s first tri-county 9-1-1 implementation, and it should serve as a case-study for other counties,” said Georgia Baggett GT COM’s e9-1-1 Services Manager. “By working together, these counties were able to deploy a better system than they could have implemented on their own, and because CML systems are easily scalable and upgradeable, they are ready for future growth and advances in technology.”

About CML Emergency Services:

CML delivers intelligent communications management and response systems for the Public Safety industry. These systems include communications routing, switching and call management hardware and software, as well as radio communication consoles. CML systems dynamically provide call takers with mission-critical information from incoming wire line and wireless (cell phone) calls, to facilitate faster, more informed responses to unforeseen events. More than 1,200 Public Safety Answering Point sites across North and South America, Europe and the Caribbean have selected CML to optimize communications management and response, and associated human and capital resources. For more information please visit www.cml.com.

About FairPoint Communications, Inc.:

FairPoint Communications, Inc. (NYSE: FRP) is a provider of communications services to rural communities across the country. FairPoint owns and operates 28 rural local exchange companies (RLECs) located in 17 states and offers local, long distance voice, data, Internet and broadband services.