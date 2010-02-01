TUI University and the National Fraternal Order of Police Extend Academic Partnership Cypress, CA – February 1, 2010- TUI University (www.tuiu.edu), a leader in online education, today announced it was named an academic partner of the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) for an extended period of three years. The FOP (www.fop.net) is the world’s largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers, with more than 325,000 members in more than 2,100 lodges. The FOP is committed to improving members’ working conditions through education, legislation, information, community involvement, and employee representation. As a partner university, TUI will offer specialized online degree programs, credit transfer, and reduced tuition to FOP members nationwide. “Education is the key to the success of every FOP member’s career. The FOP University program provides a method of achieving their goals of obtaining higher education while performing their duties as law enforcement professionals. TUI’s online program, along with the nine other partner universities involved with the FOP University program, is a great fit for FOP members because of its academic excellence, affordable tuition, and accommodations for our working professionals,” stated Chuck Canterbury, National President, FOP. The partnership permits members of the FOP nationwide, their spouses and dependents, to receive a tuition reduction at TUI of 15% for the Bachelors program and 27.5% for the Masters program. TUI’s transfer policy will also allow for the transfer of up to 88 credits from community colleges and four year universities towards the Bachelor degree, and up to 12 Master level credits towards a Master degree. In addition to tuition discounts, there is no cost for textbooks and all application fees are waived. “This academic partnership with the Fraternal Order of Police demonstrates TUI’s commitment to serving the educational needs of our nation’s first responders,” said Kenneth Sobaski, President and CEO, TUI University. “By renewing our participation as a FOP University partner, we will continue to provide enhanced academic and career opportunities for law enforcement members, enabling them to complete their Bachelor and Master degrees with concentrations in Criminal Justice Administration, Strategic Leadership, and Public Management, while simultaneously providing them with applicable knowledge for their current positions in public safety and homeland security.” TUI University alliances include all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, leading law enforcement agencies and organizations such as the FBI National Academy Associates (FBINAA), the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department University (LASDU), the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), CA POST Command College, leading corporations, professional associations, and community colleges. About TUI University Founded in 1998, TUI University (www.tuiu.edu) has become a leading online postsecondary university. Its technology-enabled online learning model and solutions provide a convenient, cost-effective, and high-quality education to students. TUI University is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Senior Colleges and Universities of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and is based in Cypress, California.