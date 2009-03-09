UHF GenTop Standalone RFID Reader/Writer from GAO

Toronto, Canada - GAO RFID Asset Tracking(www.GAORFIDAssetTracking.com) offers an exceptional UHF (Ultra High Frequency) Standalone RFID Reader/Writer - the GenTop™(GAO236004) designed for the desktop. The compact RFID reader/writer communicates through and is powered by a USB connection from a PC or laptop. This reader supports both EPC Class1 GEN 1 and GEN 2 protocols operating in the UHF 860MHz to 960MHz band, supporting both North America and the EU. GAO’s GenTop™RFID reader/writer is an excellent tool used to aid in testing and validating applications designed to be used in RFID enabled environments making it easy for small to medium size businesses to handle anything from meeting government mandates to investigating the potential of RFID labeling for the supply chain. For more information about GAO’s GenTop™ Standalone RFID Reader/Writer, please visit www.GAORIFDAssetTracking.com or contact Sales@GAORFIDAssetTracking.com. About GAO RFID Asset Tracking GAO RFID Asset Tracking is a leading provider of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) hardware and solutions to end users worldwide. GAO RFID Asset Tracking combines best of breed with low cost RFID readers, RFID tags and enabling-RFID software. We have a wide variety of RFID readers, tags and antennas in all the RFID technologies, Low Frequency (LF), High Frequency (HF), Ultra High Frequency (UHF, Gen 2) as well as Active and Semi-Passive. GAO Asset Tracking’s products and services are easily customized for use in Asset Tracking, Health care, Supply Chain & Logistics, Event Management, Access Control, Livestock Tracking, Inventory Control & Management, Field Service, Maintenance and Document Authentication. For more information please visit http://www.GAORFIDAssetTracking.com For any media queries: Director of Marketing, 416-292-0038 ext 228 marketing@GAORFID.com GAO RFID Asset Tracking is a member of GAO Group, which also includes GAO RFID Inc. - http://www.GAORFID.com GAO Tek Inc.- http://www.GAOTek.com GAO Research Inc. - http://www.GAOResearch.com GAO Embedded - http://www.GAOEmbedded.com GAO Instruments - http://www.GAOInstruments.com GAO Comm - http://www.GAOComm.com GAO Fiber Optics - http://www.GAOFiberOptics.com