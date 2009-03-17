University of Phoenix Cleveland Campus Creates Full Scholarship to Honor Slain Police Officer

CLEVELAND — University of Phoenix Cleveland Campus announced today that it will honor the memory of Cleveland police officer, Derek Owens, by awarding a full-tuition scholarship.

Owens, a University of Phoenix Cleveland Campus MBA candidate, was slain while on duty in March 2008. He served the Cleveland community for 10 years and is survived by his wife and two children.

In Owens’ honor, University of Phoenix Cleveland Campus will award one full-tuition scholarship toward an associate’s degree. This scholarship will cover all tuition and fees, and is designated for a deserving Cleveland Municipal School District high school senior graduating in 2009. University of Phoenix has three Cleveland campuses -- Beachwood, Independence, and Westlake/Crocker Park.

“Officer Owens was a role model to the Cleveland community and a valued member of the University of Phoenix family,” said Gina Cuffari, University of Phoenix Vice President, Ohio Campuses. “We wanted to go the extra mile in honoring his memory with a full scholarship, rather than a partial award, in order to make a true difference in someone’s life. That’s the impact Derek had on those around him, and we wanted to create a scholarship consistent with his high ideals.”

The Derek Owens scholarship application deadline is May 1. Each application will be reviewed by a selection committee and the scholarship will officially be awarded on June 1.

For more information on the University of Phoenix Derek Owens scholarship, and to apply, please contact Richard Kline at 440.788.2600 or Richard.kline@phoenix.edu, or visit http://phoenix.edu/tuition_and_financial_options/university_phoenix_scholarshi p_programs.aspx.

