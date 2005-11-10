Watauga Upgrades to CML For Reliable Emergency Communications

NC County Replaces Positron System

Chicago, IL - CML Emergency Services, a world leader in emergency communications systems (9-1-1), software and radio dispatch consoles, today announced the deployment of a system in Watauga County, North Carolina. The system will deliver advanced 9-1-1 call-taking, automatic name and location information (ANI/ALI), mapping (GIS) and cell phone positioning (Phase-II Wireless). Watauga County will also receive the world’s first truly mobile PSAP, CML’s CommandPOST.

“We like the flexibility and scalability of CML systems, although reliability was the most important factor to us,” said Captain Jamey Fletcher of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department. “Last January, our previous 9-1-1 system went down in a power outage and the vendor couldn’t get it back online in a reasonable period of time. CML, working with a local technology solutions company, Wireless Communications, saved the day. That’s why we chose CML and Wireless Communications to supply, implement and support our new emergency communications system.”

“The Watauga County system went down on a Friday and within a few hours they were able to switch over their emergency calls to a CML system that was in place at the City of Boone Police Department,” said Stacy Austin, Sales Manager, Wireless Communications Inc. “That really drove home the versatility, capability and scalability of the CML system. Now, we are wrapping-up integration of the new system and Wireless Communications will continue to be involved on the service and support side in the future.”

“CML has always had a reputation for innovation in the Emergency Communications industry, but the biggest reason why we are winning deals and gaining market share is trust,” said Steve Panyko, CML’s President and CEO. “Public Safety organizations know that they can trust CML to be there for them; before, during and after the sale. We and our partners focus on performance and reliability, not just on the systems side, but services as well. We are committed to continuous improvement.”

About CML Emergency Services

CML delivers intelligent communications management and response systems for the Public Safety industry. These systems include communications routing, switching and call management hardware and software, as well as radio communication consoles. CML systems dynamically provide call takers with mission-critical information from incoming wire line and wireless (cell phone) calls, to facilitate faster, more informed responses to unforeseen events. More than 1,200 Public Safety Answering Point sites across North and South America, Europe and the Caribbean have selected CML to optimize communications management and response, and associated human and capital resources. For more information please visit www.cml.com.