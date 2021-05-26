Webinar on demand: Automated Audio & Video Redaction

Learn how Law Enforcement uses AI and the Azure Cloud to revolutionize the release of public records featuring Chief David Jantas of Pemberton Township Police Department.

Join Veritone, Microsoft, and Pemberton Township Police Department’s Chief David Jantas to learn how Law Enforcement is adopting AI-powered technologies to rapidly redact Audio & Video evidence prior to records release.

When Chief Jantas received a grant to procure bodyworn cameras for his agency, he knew he needed to find a solution to help automate the redaction of personally identifiable information (PII), that would be present in the audio and video surveillance collected in the field. After evaluating multiple technologies he selected Veritone as his preferred solution.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

How you can automate the redaction of PII in Audio & Video evidence

Criteria to evaluate Redaction software solutions

Security requirements for Cloud-Based software

