Xenonics to Release First Quarter Results Friday, February 13, 2009; Webcast Set for 11:00 a.m. EST

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (AMEX:XNN) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2008 on Friday, February 13, 2009 at approximately 7:30 a.m. EST. Xenonics has scheduled a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EST that morning to discuss its results for the first quarter. The dial in number is (800) 561-2601 and the passcode is 97964789.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Webcast Center of the Investor Relations link at www.xenonics.com. A replay will be available after 1:00 p.m. EST at this same Internet address. For a telephone replay, dial (888) 286-8010, passcode 55545179, after 1:00 p.m. EST.

About Xenonics

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (AMEX:XNN) develops and produces advanced, lightweight and compact ultra-high-intensity illumination and low-light vision products for military, law enforcement, public safety, and commercial and private sector applications. Xenonics’ NightHunter line of illumination products is used by every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces as well as law enforcement and security agencies. Its SuperVision high-definition night vision is designed for commercial and military applications. Employing patented technologies, Xenonics provides innovative solutions for customers who must see farther so they can do their jobs better and safer. Xenonics’ products represent the next generation in small, high intensity, high efficiency illumination and low-light vision systems. Visit Xenonics on the web at www.xenonics.com.