EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Introduces StarGate Dispatch Console

Innovative switchless console provides upgrade path from Analog to Project 25

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. today introduced the StarGate™ Dispatch Console. This new console for first responders will be on display at the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) March 18 – 20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“StarGate is the next generation in internet protocol (IP) based dispatch consoles,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “Most of the dispatch consoles in use today are designed on platforms that are over 20 years old. We designed StarGate for IP control and connectivity in a Project 25 trunked and conventional environment. StarGate’s unique touch-screen graphical user interface is designed with the dispatcher in mind. And, StarGate provides a graceful migration path from analog to P25 that fits customer budgets and provides uninterrupted operations.” Key features include: easily reconfigurable user profiles and screens, best in class 20 watts per channel audio that supports up to 10 separate Bose® high fidelity speakers, Enhanced (AMBE+2) Project 25 Vocoder and audio processing engine, DES-OFB Multi Key and AES FIPS 140-2 voice encryption, and enhanced Request to Talk P25 Conventional call management.”

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit http://www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.