Law Enforcement Associates Awarded Contract for Multiple Under-Vehicle Inspection Systems From U.S. Navy

Raleigh, NC--(Marketwire) - Law Enforcement Associates Corporation (LEA) (OTCBB: LAWE), the largest U.S.-based developer and manufacturer of undercover surveillance equipment, today announced that the U.S. Navy has placed an order for multiple Under-Vehicle Inspection Systems (UVIS). The systems will be incorporated into the security infrastructure of a major domestic military base. Due to the nature of the customer and its use of the products, additional information about the order was not provided.

The UVIS is a sophisticated surveillance tool that utilizes high-resolution cameras encased within a ground-based ramp system. As vehicles pass over the ramp, real-time video imagery of the car’s undercarriage is transmitted to a nearby video screen, which is monitored by specially trained security personnel.

Paul Feldman, president of LEA, said, “Our traditional UVIS and portable UVIS Swift product lines continue to generate significant interest from both domestic and international customers. We currently are pursuing several other UVIS order opportunities, and also are seeing increased quoting activity and order volume across most of our other surveillance product lines.”

About Law Enforcement Associates Corporation

LEA is a leading security and surveillance technology company that manufactures and markets a diverse product line to the worldwide law enforcement, military, security and corrections markets. The company’s Audio Intelligence Devices (AID) division has been serving the law enforcement sector for more than 30 years and is one of the most respected names in the surveillance equipment industry. LEA’s products are used by a wide variety of government and non-governmental agencies, as well as public and private companies. These include military bases, nuclear facilities, embassies, government installations, oil refineries, United Nations and NATO locations. The company enjoys close working relationships with other prominent players in the security and surveillance industry, such as Smith & Wesson, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of quality firearms and firearm safety/security products. LEA’s products have been used at high-profile events such as the Summer & Winter Olympics, Super Bowl, U.S. Golf Championship, and the Democratic and Republican National Conventions. Its products include the Under Vehicle Inspection System (UVIS), Smith & Wesson-branded UVIS Swift, EDK123 (Explosive Detection Kit), Bloodhound and Birddog GPS Tracking Systems, Graffiti Cam, Letter-bomb Visualizer Spray, and a wide variety of Audio & Video Surveillance Equipment. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., the company has been featured in many industry publications and websites. For more information, please visit www.leacorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

The statements in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that use words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “could,” “plan,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “future,” “can,” “enhance,” and “should,” or the negative of these, as well as similar expressions, can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including the inability to generate and secure the necessary product sales, or the lack of acceptance of the company’s products by its customers. In each case actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results (expressed or modified) will not be realized.