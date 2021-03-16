Land Rover launches ‘Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards’ to honor U.S. Organizations making a difference in their community
MAHWAH, N.J., – Across seven decades, Land Rover vehicles have earned a unique place in the hearts of humanitarian agencies across the world. The Defender continues this legacy and maintains its standing as a vehicle purpose-built for service. Inspired by the endless acts of service across the U.S. from extraordinary citizens this past year, Land Rover, today, announced the launch of the ‘Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards’ to celebrate U.S.-based charitable organizations that are making a positive impact in their local community. To honor the 70-year history of the brand, Land Rover will award a specially outfitted Defender to seven organizations to help further their charitable efforts.
Organizations must be U.S.-based 501(c)(3)1 non-profits whose efforts fall within the seven categories below:
- Search and Rescue
- Coastal and Marine Conservation
- Animal Welfare
- First Responders
- Environmental
- Urban Improvement
- Fire Services
Entrants can nominate a non-profit charity or non-profits can nominate themselves here by filling out the entry form and submitting an up to three-minute video that shares what your charity is about, how it addresses a need in your community and how the Land Rover Defender will help to further your effort.
Starting with Search and Rescue and Coastal and Marine Conservation, Land Rover will call for entries through Wednesday, April 7, 2021 before opening submissions for the next categories. Once selected by a panel of qualified judges, finalists’ videos will be posted on Land RoverUSA.com for public voting before submissions for the next categories take place. All winners will be announced on September 2, 2021.
|Categories
|Submissions Open
|Submissions Close
|Finalists Selection
|Public Voting
|Winners Announced
|
1. Search & Rescue
2. Coastal and Marine Conservation
|March 9, 2021
|April 7, 2021
|April 8 – 16, 2021
|April 21 – May 3, 2021
|Sep. 2, 2021
|
3. Animal Welfare
4. First Responders
|May 3, 2021
|June 1, 2021
|June 2-11, 2021
|June 16 – 28, 2021
|Sep. 2, 2021
|
5. Enviromental
6. Urban Improvement
7. Fire Services
|June 28, 2021
|July 27, 2021
|
July 28 – Aug. 6, 2021
|Aug. 11-23, 2021
|Sep. 2, 2021
“Defender vehicles have been used for various humanitarian causes around the world for decades and with its recent return to the U.S., we wanted to expand on that legacy with ‘The Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards’ and celebrate organizations that know the value of community and drive to do great things with them,” said Joe Eberhardt, President & CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America. “Over this past year, we have been inspired by the endless acts of service from people who embody the Above and Beyond spirit of Land Rover, and we’re excited to reward these individuals with new customized Defender vehicles so they can continue to help those around them.”
With a nod to the historic Land Rover Defender, the New Defender is the toughest and most capable Land Rover vehicle yet, combining a new body structure with all-new technologies and legendary engineering to create a Defender fit for the 21st century. The 2021 Land Rover Defender 110 is on sale now in the U.S. and is priced from $50,5002, the Defender 90 body style is also on sale now in the U.S. and priced from $46,1002. Configure your Defender at www.landroverusa.com/Defender. For information on ‘Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards’, please visit LandRoverUSA.com or follow @LandRoverUSA on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
Organizations must be a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in one of the seven (7) Categories specified, be approved by the Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt, charitable organization as of March 9, 2021, and maintain its tax- exempt status (i.e., good standing) until the end of the Contest Period. The 501(c)(3) must be a public charity or a private operating foundation, but not a private foundation
All prices shown are Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price. Excludes $1,350 destination and delivery, tax, title, license, and retailer fees, all due at signing, and optional equipment. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See your local authorized Land Rover Retailer for details.
About Land Rover
Founded in 1948, Land Rover designs, engineers, and manufactures its vehicles in the United Kingdom. For over 70 years the brand has built a reputation for providing its clientele with some of the most luxurious and capable vehicles in the world; whether driving through the heart of the city or traversing the countryside on- and off-road. Today’s Land Rover lineup includes the Defender; Discovery and Discovery Sport; Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque. Land Rover is fully engaged with sustainability initiatives and social concerns with continuous involvement in environmental and community programs. For more information, visit the official Land Rover website at www.landroverusa.com.
About Jaguar Land Rover
Jaguar Land Rover is the UK’s largest automotive manufacturer, built around two iconic British car brands: Land Rover, the world’s leading manufacturer of premium all-wheel-drive vehicles; and Jaguar, one of the world’s premier luxury sports sedan and sports car marques. At Jaguar Land Rover we are driven by a desire to deliver class-leading vehicles, providing experiences people love, for life. Our products are in demand around the globe and in 2020 we sold 425,974 vehicles in 127 countries.
At heart we are a British company, with two major design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an Engine Manufacturing Centre and soon to be opened Battery Assembly Centre. We also have vehicle plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria and Slovakia. Three of our seven technology hubs are in the UK – Manchester, Warwick (NAIC) and London – with additional sites in Shannon, Ireland, Portland, USA, Budapest, Hungary and Changshu, China.