Land Rover launches ‘Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards’ to honor U.S. Organizations making a difference in their community

MAHWAH, N.J., – Across seven decades, Land Rover vehicles have earned a unique place in the hearts of humanitarian agencies across the world. The Defender continues this legacy and maintains its standing as a vehicle purpose-built for service. Inspired by the endless acts of service across the U.S. from extraordinary citizens this past year, Land Rover, today, announced the launch of the ‘Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards’ to celebrate U.S.-based charitable organizations that are making a positive impact in their local community. To honor the 70-year history of the brand, Land Rover will award a specially outfitted Defender to seven organizations to help further their charitable efforts.

Organizations must be U.S.-based 501(c)(3)1 non-profits whose efforts fall within the seven categories below:

Search and Rescue Coastal and Marine Conservation Animal Welfare First Responders Environmental Urban Improvement Fire Services

Entrants can nominate a non-profit charity or non-profits can nominate themselves here by filling out the entry form and submitting an up to three-minute video that shares what your charity is about, how it addresses a need in your community and how the Land Rover Defender will help to further your effort.

Starting with Search and Rescue and Coastal and Marine Conservation, Land Rover will call for entries through Wednesday, April 7, 2021 before opening submissions for the next categories. Once selected by a panel of qualified judges, finalists’ videos will be posted on Land RoverUSA.com for public voting before submissions for the next categories take place. All winners will be announced on September 2, 2021.

Categories Submissions Open Submissions Close Finalists Selection Public Voting Winners Announced 1. Search & Rescue 2. Coastal and Marine Conservation March 9, 2021 April 7, 2021 April 8 – 16, 2021 April 21 – May 3, 2021 Sep. 2, 2021 3. Animal Welfare 4. First Responders May 3, 2021 June 1, 2021 June 2-11, 2021 June 16 – 28, 2021 Sep. 2, 2021 5. Enviromental 6. Urban Improvement 7. Fire Services June 28, 2021 July 27, 2021 July 28 – Aug. 6, 2021 Aug. 11-23, 2021 Sep. 2, 2021

“Defender vehicles have been used for various humanitarian causes around the world for decades and with its recent return to the U.S., we wanted to expand on that legacy with ‘The Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards’ and celebrate organizations that know the value of community and drive to do great things with them,” said Joe Eberhardt, President & CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America. “Over this past year, we have been inspired by the endless acts of service from people who embody the Above and Beyond spirit of Land Rover, and we’re excited to reward these individuals with new customized Defender vehicles so they can continue to help those around them.”

With a nod to the historic Land Rover Defender, the New Defender is the toughest and most capable Land Rover vehicle yet, combining a new body structure with all-new technologies and legendary engineering to create a Defender fit for the 21st century. The 2021 Land Rover Defender 110 is on sale now in the U.S. and is priced from $50,5002, the Defender 90 body style is also on sale now in the U.S. and priced from $46,1002. Configure your Defender at www.landroverusa.com/Defender. For information on ‘Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards’, please visit LandRoverUSA.com or follow @LandRoverUSA on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.