CrimeReports Launches Next-Generation Crime Analytics Tool

Command Central Offers Law Enforcement Agencies Powerful Crime Analysis Tools

Salt Lake City, UT--(BusinessWire)--Today CrimeReports announced the launch of Command Central, a web-based analytics platform that tracks and manages crime data through user-friendly graphs, charts, maps, and visualizations. Already in use with more than 25 pilot agencies across North America, Command Central gives law enforcement agencies controlled, secure access to relevant, detailed and timely crime data for their jurisdiction.

“The demand for Command Central has been extremely high, with over 100 agencies already evaluating a purchase,” said Greg Whisenant, founder and CEO of CrimeReports. “Command Central is the result of intense collaboration with law enforcement agencies across the US and Canada that used, tested, and gave feedback on features and functionality. In line with the company’s business practice, prices are extremely affordable for agencies of all sizes.”

Command Central includes a dashboard display with a variety of analytics to support CompStat-style analysis. Features include: anomaly detection for indicating a change in crime rates, trending visualizations, an interactive map of crime hot spots and other powerful tools that enable the most efficient use of law enforcement resources to target crime.

“The feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Whisenant. “We are thrilled that our tools can give law enforcement agencies of all sizes sophisticated analytics that might otherwise be cost-prohibitive. These tools generate powerful, interactive reports that help agencies prevent and reduce crime.”

Command Central requires no additional infrastructure and can be up and running within 24 hours. And because it is web-based, there is no additional cost for maintenance or updates.

Other features include:

TOD/DOW : a Time of Day / Day of Week heat map that displays when selected crimes occur most frequently during the week



: a Time of Day / Day of Week heat map that displays when selected crimes occur most frequently during the week Roll Cal l: a scrolling list of the most recent crime incidents by beat or service area paired with a visual map



l: a scrolling list of the most recent crime incidents by beat or service area paired with a visual map Area Comparison : visualization comparing the number of incidents of selected crimes in multiple areas for a given date range



: visualization comparing the number of incidents of selected crimes in multiple areas for a given date range Crime By Date Comparison : visualization showing trends of selected crimes for a given date range



: visualization showing trends of selected crimes for a given date range Crime Type Comparison: visualization that compares the frequency of different crime types.

About CrimeReports

Serving more than 500 agencies across North America, CrimeReports is the largest online resource for accurate, up-to-date crime information. CrimeReports offers a family of affordable, easy-to-use software tools for law enforcement agencies to understand crime trends and share up-to-date neighborhood crime data with the public. Community members can access the information for free at www.CrimeReports.com, empowering them to make informed decisions to help improve the safety of their neighborhood and community. CrimeReports services are offered by Public Engines, Inc. For more information, visit http://www.CrimeReports.com.