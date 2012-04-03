Provo Police Department Will Use Spillman to Share Data with 20 Utah County Agencies

System will enable agency to identify crime trends, access critical call information from the field

PROVO, Utah – The Provo Police Department has joined a shared software system from Spillman Technologies, allowing them to exchange law records, images, and other data with 20 Utah County agencies.

“Transitioning to Spillman will provide the Provo Police Department the opportunity to be connected to all Utah County agencies for record management and sharing of critical information. This will enhance officer safety and crime-solving efforts,” said Provo Police Chief Rick Gregory.

Sharing data between jurisdictions will allow the Provo Police Department to pinpoint crime trends and identify criminals as they move from city to city. For example, officers can use the Spillman system to see if a person they arrest within Provo city limits has a criminal record in other Utah County jurisdictions.

“Data sharing is important because criminals don’t just live in our city alone – criminals move around,” Siufanua said. “That’s why it is so important that we can look beyond just Provo, so that we can catch trends out there that we are not currently seeing.”

Provo Police Department will utilize Spillman’s CompStat Dashboard module to proactively examine crime trends and patterns using information in the database. This information can be delivered to police department personnel in an easily analyzed format to support decision-based policing and improve long-term public safety. Using the Pin Mapping module, the Provo Police Department can plot data on an electronic map, allowing them to see the spatial relationship between incidents and suspects.

“Our goal is to be able to achieve real-time crime reporting, which is critical to being able to identify problems and crime trends and rapidly respond to them,” Gregory said. “This system will also modernize our records management and performance measurement process, bringing us in line with established law enforcement best practices.”

Officers will also be able to quickly access call information and view the locations of other personnel on a digital map using Spillman’s Mobile solution. The software enables officers to communicate securely and in real time with dispatchers without using radio frequencies. Using the Mobile AVL Mapping module, officers can see which units are nearby if backup is needed.

When Provo Police Department goes live with its Spillman software, it will be among 102 agencies in Utah and more than 1,000 agencies around the country using Spillman software.

About Spillman Technologies

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving police departments, sheriff’s offices, communications centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Crime Analysis & CompStat, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.