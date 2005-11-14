Weymouth, MA PD Purchases BIO-key’s Field Interview Tracker™ to Launch Data-Sharing System for Area Law Enforcement Agencies

Four South Shore Law Enforcement Agencies Share Information to expedite identification of suspects, thus improving officer safety and effectiveness

Wall, N.J. - BIO-key International Inc. (OTC Bulletin Board: BKYI), a leader in wireless public safety solutions and finger-based biometric identification, in partnership with Cyber Communications, today announced that Weymouth, MA Police Department has purchased BIO-key’s Field Interview Tracker™ (FIT) software. FIT, one of BIO-key’s new products, lets officers collect field interview information from witnesses, suspects, or victims on the laptop in the police car. Powerful search capabilities enable users to immediately find prior contacts, saving critical time when it matters most.

The Weymouth Police Department hosts the Rockland, Hanover, and Plympton police departments, which comprise the Weymouth/Rockland Public Safety Regional Mobile Network. This network covers multiple counties, so that all four agencies can share field interview information. Lt. Kenneth Harrison of the Weymouth Police Department said, “The regionalization of this system and the sharing of information among these towns will greatly increase our ability to solve crimes by enabling us to quickly identify potential suspects.”

“Police departments now have a powerful and easy-to-use tool that enables them to capture critical information about the people they have stopped and then search that data to locate persons of interest,” said Mike DePasquale, CEO of BIO-key. “Data sharing amongst state, local and federal authorities has been identified as a top priority in the war on terror and our homeland security. The Weymouth/Rockland Public Safety Regional Mobile Network is a perfect example in how information can be shared between separate agencies in a secure and effective manner.”

FIT integrates with MobileCOP, BIO-key’s industry-leading platform for public safety mobile communications, providing real-time messaging and allowing officers to query a variety of local, state, and federal databases.

About BIO-key

BIO-key develops and delivers advanced identification solutions and information services to law enforcement departments, public safety agencies, government and private sector customers. BIO-key’s mobile wireless technology provides first responders with critical, reliable, real-time data and images from local, state and national databases. BIO-key’s high-performance, scalable, cost-effective and easy-to-deploy biometric finger identification technology accurately identifies and authenticates users of wireless and enterprise data to improve security, convenience and privacy and to reduce identity theft. Over 2,500 police, fire and emergency services departments in North America use BIO-key solutions, making BIO-key the leading supplier of mobile and wireless solutions for public safety worldwide. (www.bio-key.com)

About Cyber Communications

Cyber Communications provides over 270 New England police, fire, and emergency services with quality Motorola communications systems and equipment, maintenance, warranty and repair service. CyberComm has service centers located in Dracut, Waltham, and Taunton Massachusetts, as well as Warwick, Rhode Island. Each location provides all aspects of sales and service for Motorola’s two-way radio product lines. Our commitment to customer service is unequivocal in all aspects, making us Motorola’s premier authorized sales and service provider and setting the standard in the New England wireless market. (www.cybercomm.cc)