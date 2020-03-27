eSchedule adds new enhancements to software for public safety agencies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester, New York-based company has been working to add new enhancements to its already powerful software. With a focus on being “easy to use,” eSchedule prides itself on giving users the ability to save time, become more efficient and help reduce human error.

The following enhancements were recently rolled out to EMS, fire and police agencies:

MOBILE UPDATES

Login preference is now saved (mobile vs. desktop)

PTO requests can now be submitted from mobile version

Employees can now clock-in / out from mobile version (assumes access is setup by location / IP address, etc.)

TIMEKEEPING UPDATES

PTO balance(s) on the timecard can now be hidden from the employee view. “Last Update” date and timestamp now uses your local timezone (previously defaulted to eastern time zone).

New look & feel to “Exceptions” screen

VEHICLE MAINTENANCE UPDATES

You can now upload & attach a file to a vehicle repair entry.

New option for “Parts & Labor”

SCHEDULING UPDATES

Email/Text Members — If you select this box, eSchedule will automatically e-mail and text message all members who are cleared to work that position, letting them know a shift opening is available.

Mark Absent — If you select this box, eSchedule adds a row onto the timecard of the person who is absent, marking them with an absent exception. This shows on the timecard as well as the Late and Absent Report.

Owed Shift Report — A new report is available for customers who use the “shift swap feature” — the Owed Shift Report. When you have an employee who agrees to work for someone else (a “cover”), their shift will then be added to the Owed Shift Report. This allows employees and managers alike the ability to see who is owed time in exchange for the cover.

Ability to limit shift bids by position on the “My Bids” screen.

Display # hours for a pay period (instead of a single week) next to the employees’ name on the bid and swap screen

About eSchedule

eSchedule offers easy-to-use online software which is very powerful & modular. Top-notch customer service. Highly configurable with the option for customizations. A good fit for law enforcement departments of all sizes.

Features include Officer Scheduling, Timekeeping, Training Record Management, and general Department Management including online forms / check sheets, fleet maintenance tracking and more. eSchedule offers all the tools you need to be successful and save time including group e-mail & text messaging, automatic shift notifications, PTO/time off tracking and payroll software integration.

For more information, check out eSchedule’s FAQ’s or request more information.