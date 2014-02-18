Mission First Tactical Announces New Line of Illumination - IR Tools in the TORCH Series

Operator tough and mission designed lights ideal for home protection, law enforcement, security or backup to a primary illumination source.

BENSALEM, PA (February 2014) – Mission First Tactical, LLC (MFT™) is proud to introduce TORCH™; the new MFT series of lights and IR for home defense, law enforcement, security and as a primary light source backup. The TORCH™ line includes three models all are USA made by Princeton Tech.



The TORCH™ Backup Light White (TBLW) is a low profile, Picatinny mounted light with dual white LED’s. It has a recessed pressure pad for easy activation and a power button for simple ON/OFF functions. The illumination is low output for signature reduction during patrol, stealth structure search and approach to the target and breaching operations. The TORCH™ Backup Light White has a 10-year storage lifespan, a 12-hour burn time with a 20-lumen bright white output. It weighs just 22 grams and has an IPX7 water resistant rating. MSRP is $59.99.



The TORCH™ Backup Light White/Red (TBLWR) illumination tool has many of the same features of the TBLW, except the dual LED’s are white and red; it has a 24-hour burn time and a 10-lumen output. Also, power button features a one-click for low, a second click for high and a hold for 2-seconds brings on the primary light functionality. MSRP is $59.99.



The third light in the TORCH™ series is the Backup Light with Red/IR LED’s (TBLIR). It features all the same specifications of the TBLWR and includes the IR LED. MSRP is $59.99.



For more information on the new Mission First Tactical TORCH™ series of illumination tools, visit Mission First Tactical online