Woolrich Elite Series Tactical Giveaway Announcement

As you may recall at the recent SHOT Show, Woolrich Elite Series Tactical hosted a drawing on the first two days of the show for eight gift packs and two Kimber pistols. This drawing not only drew additional traffic into the already crowded booth, but generated excitement about the brand.

We are pleased to announce the winners: Jim Kazakavage of Armor Ammunition in North Carolina, and David Dentico of The Custom Shop in New York, will be receiving the Kimber Crimson Carry and the Kimber Warrior.

Winding down the show after full days of product presentations and the opportunity for attendees to enjoy personalized 2009 Dick Kramer prints, the two winning names were drawn during a casual get-together including refreshments and hors d’oeurves.

“I was ecstatic to win the Kimber Crimson Carry,” said Jim Kazakavage, of Armor Ammunition in Coats. “As an owner of Armor Ammunition, I work closely with members of law enforcement agencies and competition shooting teams who stand behind the tested performance of the Woolrich Elite Series Tactical brand. I was pleased to be a part of Woolrich Elite Series Tactical’s SHOT Show giveaway.”

“I was thrilled to win the Kimber Warrior from Woolrich Elite Series Tactical during SHOT Show,” said David Dentico of The Custom Shop. “I have been in the gunsmithing and gun sales business for over 25 years. When we decided to carry tactical apparel in our store, we decided to go with Woolrich Elite Series Tactical. We chose Woolrich Elite because of the superior quality, but most of all because of the high level of personal customer service. Of course I’m happy to win the Warrior – but I was also excited to meet the great folks from Woolrich Elite during SHOT!”