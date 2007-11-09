Armored Solutions®, Inc. Facility Provides the Precision Needed to Produce a Quality Product

All Armored Solutions®, Inc. ballistic security products are manufactured in our 30,000 square foot facility. ASI’s CNC machinery provides the precision needed to produce a quality product.

In addition to a complete fabricating department, Armored Solutions®, Inc. also incorporates an in-house machine shop. At ASI, we design and machine all slam locks, gunports and other ballistic related products.

Armored Solutions® has a complete auto body department, and all ASI’s auto technicians are certified Dupont Commercial Refinishers.

Skilled assembly and electrical departments assure that each Armored Solutions® vehicle meets all FMVSS requirements.

Armored Solutions® quality control department checks all ASI’s products thoroughly after each process before moving on to the next department. A complete final inspection is performed on every Armored Solutions® product prior to delivery.