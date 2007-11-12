Armored Solutions®, Inc. Offers Refurbishment Option

Armored Solutions® can refurbish your armored vehicles, change bullet-resistant bulkhead configurations, add shelves, reinforce doors and replace damaged or rusted panels and ballistic glass.

Armored Solutions® CAD computer technology allows us to work with all armored vehicle models, regardless of the original armor manufacturer.

Whether your armored vehicle has damaged ballistic glass, rusted armored panels or sagging armored doors, Armored Solutions® will give your armored vehicle fleet new life.

Armored Solutions® machine shop enables us to add door bushings to armored vehicle doors to increase load bearing capacity. Our machining capabilities also include slam locks, gunports and other armor security related products.

All armored vehicles are finished with Dupont paint products.

For more information visit www.armoredsolutions.com.