ATS Armor LLC receives order from Miami-Dade Police Department for 500 active shooter kits

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — ATS Armor LLC (wholly owned subsidiary of Achilles Technology Solutions LLC), a global designer and manufacturer of advanced, lightweight hard body armor, received an order for 500 Active Shooter Kits from Miami-Dade Police Department. The Active Shooter Kit consists of at least one front and one back torso stand-alone hard armor plate and a carrying vest to be worn by the officers.

“ATS Armor is pleased to provide our Active Shooter Kits to protect the officers of Miami Dade,” stated Thomas Smith, CEO of ATS, LLC. “Officers on the street today are facing an increasing threat from long-rifles compared to years past, and the protection for that threat requires hard armor. ATS Armor is working diligently on providing the best hard armor plates to protect the officers facing these threats to bring them home safely,” concluded Mr. Smith.

About Achilles Technology Solutions LLC:

Achilles Technologies Solutions (ATS) is a holding company, located in Scottsdale, Arizona, for two subsidiaries. Our first, ATS Armor LLC (www.ATSArmor.com), develops, assembles and markets hard body armor for use in law enforcement and military markets both in the U.S. and around the world. Our body armor meets and exceeds the standards set forth in the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Standard 0101.06.

ATS Armor manufactures rigid body armor solutions to defeat the following Type threats as defined by the NIJ: IIIA, III, and IV along with special threat testing for customized performance. All ATS Armor is stand-alone and incorporates a patent pending QuadCurveTM design that increases both safety and comfort.

Our second subsidiary is ATS Materials and Electrochemical Research LLC (ATS MER LLC dba MER). MER is research and development focused and is located in Tucson, Arizona. MER’s primary area of expertise is developing advanced materials and composites for a wide variety of industries around the world. MER, since its founding in 1985, developed an abundance of technologies utilizing the U.S. government Small Business Investment Research (SBIR) initiative to build a vast array of new and exciting technologies.

Our Corporate Headquarters is located at 7432 East Tierra Buena Lane, Suite 101, Scottsdale Arizona, 85260.

For investor relations information please contact Phillips W Smith, PhD by phone at 602-344-9337 Ext 106 or via email at IR@atsarmor.com.