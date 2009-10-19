Original S.W.A.T. Severs Ties with Operator’s Edge

Ties Severed After Cancellation of Inaugural Tactical World Cup Competition

Modesto, CA - Original S.W.A.T. Footwear Company has announced today that it is ending its business relationship with Operator’s Edge, LLC after its failure to deliver the Original S.W.A.T. Tactical World Cup competition.

The inaugural competition was scheduled for October 2008 at Camp Bullis, in San Antonio, TX, and was designed to be an elite tactical competition that would closely mirror real-life crisis situations, and would provide an excellent and realistic training ground. The invitation-only event was supposed to have received extensive print and television coverage. Both parties entered an agreement in late 2007 to deliver the elite S.W.A.T. competition. However, Hurricane Ike forced postponement, and it was moved to 2009.

Earlier this year, it became evident that Operator’s Edge was unable to deliver on its part of the bargain: to produce, market, and conduct a world-class tactical event. This forced Original S.W.A.T. to make a difficult but necessary decision, to cancel the event and to initiate legal proceedings against Operator’s Edge.

“Rather than deliver an inferior product and disappoint the tactical community, Original S.W.A.T. has decided to remove itself entirely from this situation and cancel the event,” stated Terry Mackness, founder & CEO of the Original Footwear Co., “we are saddened and disappointed that Operator’s Edge has conducted itself in such a poor manner and we can no longer allow our company and brand to be associated with them. We have lost a significant amount of our marketing dollars in this endeavor and we realize what a huge mistake we made in partnering with Operator’s Edge. I am very sorry to have let down the teams that had committed to attend and also to the vendors who had willingly given their support and dollars.”

Original S.W.A.T. continues to support the Law Enforcement community through involvement with and sponsorship of many LE and Tactical Officers’ associations, conferences and events, nationwide. For further information, visit www.originalswat.com.

