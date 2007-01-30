Original S.W.A.T.'s Safety Toe Boot Hits the Streets

Salida, CA – Recognizing the need for versatile, lightweight and comfortable safety toe boots, Terry Mackness, President and CEO of Original S.W.A.T. Footwear Co., began developing his next generation of safety toe footwear. The result was introduced at the 2007 SHOT Show: the Original S.W.A.T. Tan Side Zip ST boot.

The lightweight (50oz/pair) boot is built upon the same foundations as the popular Classics product line, with an added YKK® side zipper and an ASTM F 2413-05 rated composite safety toe. A gusset runs the length of the zipper to keep out debris. The Scotchgard®-treated uppers are made from non-reflective suede and durable, breathable 1000 denier nylon, triple stitched at the collar, heel and forefoot. The footbed foundation consists of a lightweight, riveted steel shank sandwiched between 2 flexible lasting boards for superior lateral stability, torsional strength, and additional under-arch protection, then topped by a removable molded orthotic sock liner.

The Tan Side-Zip ST features Original S.W.A.T.’s famous cushioning EVA midsole and self-cleaning multi-tred Carbon Rubber Outsole, for outstanding traction and durability. It will be available in D-width sizes 7 – 14, and EEE-width sizes 8 – 14. Both widths also come in half sizes up to size 11.5. For more information, visit www.originalswat.com, or call Original SWAT Footwear Co. at (209) 545-2500.