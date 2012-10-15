TEA Headsets Launches New Website with INVISIO M3 Promo

BREWSTER, N.Y. - With the release of their new website, TEA will also have a limited time offer that includes a free INVISIO® M15 Body Push-to-Talk switch with the purchase of one of their most popular products, the INVISIO® M3 Standard In-Ear Bone Conduction Headset ($300 in savings).

The INVISIO® M3 has been in use by law enforcement and military teams for almost a decade. What makes the M3 unique is its size and performance, especially in high-noise environments. The M3 is available in right or left ear versions.

The INVISIO® M15 Body Push-to-Talk is a 2” PTT with a protection ring that prevents hot mic and also has a rotating back clip for secure attachment to your tactical vest. The M15 can be configured to work with practically any 2-way radio such as PRC 148/152/117G as well as Motorola XTS radios.

