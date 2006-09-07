2-Year Warranty on Will-Burt Mast Division Products

Orrville, Ohio: September 6, 2006 – The Will-Burt Company announces the adoption of a 2-year warranty on Mast Division Manufactured Products including the Night Scan® Light Tower line, and all Commercial and Military Telescoping Masts.

The warranty extension for an additional year from the date of shipment will be offered provided a short Product Registration form is completed by the consumer. The registration postcard, included with each new shipment, includes standard information such as company name, product description and serial number. Products may also be registered through the Company’s website, www.willburt.com.

“We stand behind our products at Will-Burt,” said Alan Fenton, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing. “Implementation of the 2-year warranty is proof of our commitment to our customers. We continue to travel throughout the world performing maintenance and installations for customers. Having the additional year warranty further enhances our services provided after the sale.”

To register a Will-Burt Manufactured Mast product, go to www.willburt.com. For more information on the Mast Division 2-Year Warranty contact Will-Burt at 330.682.7015 or contact_us@willburt.com. The new warranty is also available on www.willburt.com.

The Will-Burt Company, located in Orrville, Ohio, is an employee-owned, ISO 9001:2000 certified company that manufactures precision-engineered solutions for a variety of commercial, mobile, industrial and military applications. A world leader in the manufacture of pneumatic and mechanical telescoping masts and accessories, Will-Burt capabilities include all phases of the contract manufacturing process from tool and die development to fabrication, powder coating, electronics and turn-key assembly for products from bank vaults and vehicle mounted roof lighting to dockside power pedestals and ladders.