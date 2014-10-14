Aimpoint Launches New Micro T-2 Sight

Chantilly, VA (October, 2014) - Aimpoint, the originator and world leader in electronic red dot

sighting technology, has announced the addition of the new Micro T-2 sight to the company’s

professional product line. The Micro T-2 will be available for shipment in mid-October 2014, and will

be offered alongside the company’s existing Micro T-1 product.

Since its introduction in 2007, the Aimpoint Micro sight has become the worldwide standard for

compact reflex sights. Law enforcement and military end users have embraced this sight for its

compact size, durability, and extremely long battery life. Feedback received from professional end

users identified a series of desired product enhancements that have now been added to this new

product. These changes include: a new sight housing which allows the addition of front and rear

protective flip covers and anti-reflective devices, additional physical protection for the sight’s

adjustment turrets, and increased ruggedness for the sight’s internal electronic components.

The most important development in this new sight however, is enhanced optical performance. A

newly designed front lens, incorporating an important breakthrough in reflective lens coatings,

provides a noticeable increase in the clarity and performance properties of the Micro T-2. This

ensures that no matter what angle or conditions the shot presents, the user is able to get on target

quickly and accurately.

“Instead of merely making improvements to an existing product, our development group started with a

completely new design” said Brian Lisankie, President of Aimpoint Inc. “in terms of the optical

components, the Micro T-2 takes the level of performance available from a compact sight to an

entirely new level. It also provides features and performance formerly available only in much larger

optics.”

The Micro T-2 can be mounted on nearly any individual weapon platform, and can be used with all

existing mounts that fit the Micro T-1. This sight is compatible with all generations of night vision

devices. The Micro T-2 is ideal for use with Aimpoint’s wide range of accessories including the 3X

Magnifier, and Concealed Engagement Unit (CEU). The Micro T-2 can operate for up to five years of

constant-on use, using just one CR-2032 battery, and is waterproof to 25 meters.

