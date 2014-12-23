CMC Government Supply Now Offers the Latest in IR Tracking Products

Dallas, TX – CMC Government Supply is proud to announce that they now carry Cyalume Total IR infrared detection powder. This innovative product is ideal for use in border patrol operations, crime scenes, tracking and locating, and other tactical operations.

According to Debby Parker, Vice President of CMC Government Supply, this product is a great addition to their company’s line of tactical products. “Cyalume Total IR can be a valuable tool for law enforcement and border operations. For example, with this product, agencies can now follow a trail of footprints for up to 48 hours after the initial incident.”

Total IR is a spreadable, infrared emitting powder that can resemble ordinary soil. It is non-toxic and cannot be distinguished by the human eye, requiring a night vision device to view. Total IR is an undetectable way to guard restricted areas, fence lines, trespass areas, or crime scenes. The product has a slight tackiness to it, allowing it to adhere to shoes, tires, or clothing. This makes it the perfect tracking tool for border and restricted entry areas. Total IR will emit IR light from 36-48 hours after deployment, depending on environmental conditions. The best results are achieved when deployed in a low humidity environment, making it perfect for southern and western border patrol operations. When used indoors, Total IR will produce light for up to a full week.

Total IR comes in a one pound bag in either loam or sand tinting. It is only sold to law enforcement and US military agencies, and can be purchased from CMC Government Supply directly or through BuyBoard. For more information, visit http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/c422.htm.

About CMC Government Supply

CMC Government Supply provides United States federal, state & local governments and authorized government contractors specialized products, software, data and services. Most of our products are used for military, intelligence, homeland security, law enforcement, public safety and general government applications. Dallas, Texas based CMC Government Supply is classified as a small business supplier to all federal, state and local governments. For more information, visit http://www.cmcgov.com.